Home Sport Other

Signs of encouragement despite loss to World No 2

On Friday, he was much more subdued as World No 2 Xu Xin beat him 11-1, 11-7, 7-11, 11-2, 11-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

LINZ (AUSTRIA): After a pulse-pounding win, a reality check. In the dying embers of natural light here on Thursday, G Sathiyan burst to life, fist-pumping like a mad man on Table 4 at the IITF Austrian Open in Linz. He was celebrating like a footballer, who had scored a winner in the last minute of extra time. The 25-year-old Indian had every reason to do so, having accounted for World No 16, Marcos Freitas — a former World No 7, who reached the pre-quarters of the Worlds last year. It was one of the greatest wins of his career and Sathiyan, an emotional, heart-on-his-sleeves kind of competitor, let go of his emotions. 

On Friday, he was much more subdued as World No 2 Xu Xin beat him 11-1, 11-7, 7-11, 11-2, 11-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. Xin, member of the Chinese team which won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, was operating at a different level. The 28-year-old ran away with the opening stanza before consolidating his advantage. Sathiyan staged a fightback in the third but Xin nipped it in the bud with a barrage of winners in the next two games. 

G Sathiyan

That disappointment notwithstanding, the Asian Games men’s team bronze medallist should take heart from his performances. This is one of his best ever outings at a Tour event. “Very proud. The best win. Performance of a lifetime. Fire emoji.” These were some of the words or symbols the TN lad used in the immediate aftermath of his stunning win. When Sathiyan uploaded the winning moment on his Twitter handle, the World No 35 explained the wild celebrations. “The excitement behind the loud roar says it all,” he wrote. “Check out the winning part against the legendary Portuguese player and WR 16 Marcos Freitas in an epic battle which lasted for over an hour.”

The other reason behind Sathiyan’s excitement was the stage — Austrian Open is a Platinum event (one of the more prestigious meets on the calendar) where the world’s best take part. In fact, 59 of the top 60 men’s players signed up for this tournament. “It was a wonderful victory and I am very satisfied with the way I performed,” Sathiyan had told ITTF after the encounter. “I am lost for words. It’s the best win of my career so far but there is still a long way to go.” 

He may have gone down to a superior player but getting the chance to face off against the likes of Xin is a sign of progress. Road to second round: Qualifiers: 1st round: bt Chuqin Wang 11-8, 12-14, 11-8, 11-7, 18-16. 2nd round: bt Lubomir Pistej 13-11, 12-10, 13-11, 12-10. 3rd round: bt Sanguen Jeong 6-11, 11-13, 11-3, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6. Main draw: 1st round: bt Marcos Freitas 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IITF Austrian Open G Sathiyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp