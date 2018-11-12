Pakistan Hockey Federation gets new sponsor, decks cleared for World Cup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Late on Saturday night, the Twitterati in Pakistan were celebrating. It reflected the mood of the hockey-loving people of Pakistan. Earlier in the day, a home appliances giant had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to become a title sponsor for the national team till 2020. That automatically means that the team will now travel to the World Cup later this month (pending issuance of visas) free of financial worries. Some 10 days ago, a Pakistan newspaper had reported that PHF was struggling from a financial crisis so serious that the team may not even make the journey to Bhubaneswar.

Javed Afridi, CEO of the said electronics giant and chairman of PSL outfit Peshawar Zalmi, stepped into save the day. "It's our national game and we are recognised throughout the world because of it... it must be promoted," he said at the press conference. "The cause of the national sport must be upheld. I would hope for an India-Pakistan final and I will be travelling to Bhubaneswar. I felt it was my responsibility to help the side."

This is an important development because more than a few members of the side are yet to be paid for more than a few months. PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed confirmed as much to Express Tribune after the press conference. "The sponsorship will help the players in getting their dues and will also solve financial issues in participating in international events."

A reputed company name also gives the team and support staff some surety, a thing which has not often been the case as far as PHF is concerned. "Factors that need to be there to bring the team to the desired level is lacking," former coach Roelant Oltmans had said to this newspaper. "They first need to solve too many things before thinking about hiring foreign experts to help them reach the level they want."

The sponsorship also gives the PHF an opportunity to start executing its plans vis-a-vis its domestic league. Ahmed confirmed that the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) is back on the agenda after years of inaction due to a paucity of funds. "(...) has stepped up to help the national game. This will help us in executing plans that has been pending due to financial issues and the first of them is PHL, which will now be held in 2019."

