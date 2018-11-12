Home Sport Other

Saurav Ghosal wins Kolkata International squash

Published: 12th November 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Saurav Ghosal

Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Saurav Ghosal held his nerves to overcome second seed Zahed Salem of Eygpt in a tense five-game final to retain his crown in the Kolkata International invitational squash meet here Sunday.

Locked 2-2, Ghosal showed his class in the decisive game to seal the issue 11-5 8-11 11-8 11-13 11-5 in a 86-minute contest.

"It was quite a nervy affair. There were some questionable calls. For that I got a bit rattled," Ghosal said criticising the standard of refereeing.

"The entire ecosystem has to change. We need to educate everyone as the youngsters are watching these games," Ghosal, who will compte in a tournament in Hong Kong next week, said.

After Hong Kong meet he will play another event in Egypt from December 3-9 but the 12-time champion will skip the National Championship next month.

Saurav Ghosal Kolkata International inviatational squash

