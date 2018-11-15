Home Sport Other

Finnish boxing’s Mira-cle worker Mira Potkonen geared up for shot at World Championships

MIRA Potkonen is the dictionary definition of late bloomer.

Published: 15th November 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Athletes at the opening ceremony of the AIBA Women’s World Championships | parveen negi

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Mira Potkonen is the dictionary definition of late bloomer. The mother of two was 27 when she took up boxing as a hobby just to be fit. After flirting with the sport for some time, what began as a hobby soon took a serious turn. Sports was always in her blood. She had dabbled with several like basketball, volleyball and ice hockey during her younger days. So taking up boxing didn’t seem that far-fetched. What is mind-boggling is how her story has unfolded. Love for sports and push by her coach was all that she needed to begin her inspiring sojourn.

“I had strong background and experience in several other sports. So taking the sport seriously was a proper step to take. From the very beginning, my coach Maarit Teuronen expected nothing but the best from me,” Mira, who is here for the AIBA Women’s World Championships, recalled.

Mira Potkonen (R) during a press meet in
New Delhi on Tuesday

Like every boxer she had to start from the base; win the national crown before earning a spot in the national team. Not only did she managed to make a name for herself in the national circuit, but she went to be an Olympic medallist (bronze) in 2016. That was also the first time a Finnish boxer had climbed the Olympic podium in boxing. Prior to that, she had announced herself with a bronze at the World Championships (Astana, Kazakhstan) just few months earlier.

“My goal was higher than bronze medal (Olympics). However, that’s in the past now. I’m sure one day I will be appreciated for what I achieved in Rio,” she said. That medal was also a big victory for Finland as her path-breaking effort has drawn many young women in her country to believe in themselves and take up the sport. “I believe there was many who rushed to the training centres after my Rio feat. It is nice to see young kids showing interest and taking up the sport. Boxing is great.”

Two years on, the boxer who will turn 38 on Saturday, is geared up for another shot at the World Championships. Her hunger remains undiminished. This is not her first visit to India. She won the inaugural India Open earlier in 2018. That was all part of preparation for the upcoming challenge. Following that success, she went on to win the European title.

She revealed that she travelled to France and USA to receive quality sparring. “I came to India as we knew India would be playing hosts (Worlds). It was a rich experience for me to come and get a taste of the culture and atmosphere here. I’m well adjusted. I’m aiming to win a gold medal,” the boxer who competes in the lightweight category (60 kg), signed off. anmol@newindianexpress.com

Spain buckles under IOC pressure in Kosovo case
As the issue of a Kosovar boxer being denied a visa dominated the AIBA Women’s World Championships, an unrelated incident is presenting ominous signs for India’s sports fraternity. Spain buckled under pressure from the Olympic community and allowed Kosovar athletes to participate under their own flag. A joint statement by the International Olympic Committee and the Spanish Olympic Committee revealed that the government had cleared Kosovar athletes.

“Through this decision, communicated today by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, Mr Josep Borrell, the Spanish Government will provide the Kosovar sports delegations competing in Spain with the relevant visa and will authorise them to use their own national symbols, anthem and flag, in accordance with Olympic protocol,” the statement said.The Spanish action comes after the IOC warned no future events will be held in Spain unless the issue was resolved — a fate that the Indian Olympic Association believes will befall India soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mira Potkonen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp