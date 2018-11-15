Finnish boxing’s Mira-cle worker Mira Potkonen geared up for shot at World Championships

Anmol Gurung By

NEW DELHI: Mira Potkonen is the dictionary definition of late bloomer. The mother of two was 27 when she took up boxing as a hobby just to be fit. After flirting with the sport for some time, what began as a hobby soon took a serious turn. Sports was always in her blood. She had dabbled with several like basketball, volleyball and ice hockey during her younger days. So taking up boxing didn’t seem that far-fetched. What is mind-boggling is how her story has unfolded. Love for sports and push by her coach was all that she needed to begin her inspiring sojourn.

“I had strong background and experience in several other sports. So taking the sport seriously was a proper step to take. From the very beginning, my coach Maarit Teuronen expected nothing but the best from me,” Mira, who is here for the AIBA Women’s World Championships, recalled.

Like every boxer she had to start from the base; win the national crown before earning a spot in the national team. Not only did she managed to make a name for herself in the national circuit, but she went to be an Olympic medallist (bronze) in 2016. That was also the first time a Finnish boxer had climbed the Olympic podium in boxing. Prior to that, she had announced herself with a bronze at the World Championships (Astana, Kazakhstan) just few months earlier.

“My goal was higher than bronze medal (Olympics). However, that’s in the past now. I’m sure one day I will be appreciated for what I achieved in Rio,” she said. That medal was also a big victory for Finland as her path-breaking effort has drawn many young women in her country to believe in themselves and take up the sport. “I believe there was many who rushed to the training centres after my Rio feat. It is nice to see young kids showing interest and taking up the sport. Boxing is great.”

Two years on, the boxer who will turn 38 on Saturday, is geared up for another shot at the World Championships. Her hunger remains undiminished. This is not her first visit to India. She won the inaugural India Open earlier in 2018. That was all part of preparation for the upcoming challenge. Following that success, she went on to win the European title.

She revealed that she travelled to France and USA to receive quality sparring. “I came to India as we knew India would be playing hosts (Worlds). It was a rich experience for me to come and get a taste of the culture and atmosphere here. I’m well adjusted. I’m aiming to win a gold medal,” the boxer who competes in the lightweight category (60 kg), signed off. anmol@newindianexpress.com

Spain buckles under IOC pressure in Kosovo case

As the issue of a Kosovar boxer being denied a visa dominated the AIBA Women’s World Championships, an unrelated incident is presenting ominous signs for India’s sports fraternity. Spain buckled under pressure from the Olympic community and allowed Kosovar athletes to participate under their own flag. A joint statement by the International Olympic Committee and the Spanish Olympic Committee revealed that the government had cleared Kosovar athletes.

“Through this decision, communicated today by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, Mr Josep Borrell, the Spanish Government will provide the Kosovar sports delegations competing in Spain with the relevant visa and will authorise them to use their own national symbols, anthem and flag, in accordance with Olympic protocol,” the statement said.The Spanish action comes after the IOC warned no future events will be held in Spain unless the issue was resolved — a fate that the Indian Olympic Association believes will befall India soon.