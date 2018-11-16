A world of good for Lovlina and Manisha

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While several women boxers embarked on their World Championship sojourn on Thursday, MC Mary Kom and the rest of the Indian team, with coaches and support staff, hit the training hall in bid to make the most of an extra day. Among them were young guns Manisha Moun and Lovlina Borgohain. The former, who competes in 54kg, said she is ready to show her promise. “I’m totally relaxed and ready for the big fight,” the 21-year-old declared.

Lovlina is on the same page even though there are chances of her facing Panama’s Atheyna Bylon in her first bout. She also happens to be the 2014 champion. “I’m really excited. I got a bye but I found out that I might be against a former world champ. She also has Rio Olympics experience. I have sparred with her too,” said the 69kg boxer.​

This event has been on expected lines for both, given that only the cream takes part. “Every bout will be a big challenge. This category (69 kg) will be part of the Olympics for the first time, so all the best boxers have come for a spot. It will be tough,” Lovlina assessed.

Both have won some big fights to earn this opportunity. Both were also gold medallists during the inaugural India Open this year. While Lovlina was in the ring, MC Mary Kom could be seen shouting instructions. The five-time gold medallist was asking the youngster to keep an eye on her stance and use of upper body. Manisha revealed that they have had a great learning experience training alongside Mary and the rest of India’s senior pros.

“I try an interact a lot with them. After every fight, I ask them how it went.” Veteran L Sarita Devi backed the first-timers to give their best shot. “This is a great opportunity for them. They will be making their bow at this event. They are very talented and I’m sure they will make a name for themselves.”

Sarita and Manisha will be in action on Friday.anmol@newindianexpress.com