Four-time Southeast Asian boxing champion Josie Gabucho looking to reclaim her crown

NEW DELHI: Josie Gabucho can be seen using every inch of the ring during a sparring session with her country mate. Every movement she makes seems meticulous for an outsider, judicious with her jabs/punches and equally prudent in the manner in which she counters her sparring partner’s advances. The 31-year-old is, of course, an accomplished pugilist and one can get to see a glimpse of it.

Off the ring, the mother of one seems to be like any other regular woman of her age. Talking to her, the first-impression one gets from the soft-spoken woman is that she is down to earth. When Josie’s coach Nolito ‘Boy’ Velasco introduces her as a champion boxer, she wears an embarrassing look and laughs it off. “I really enjoying training, being part of the sport. As long as I’m enjoying it, I’m going to continue to give my best,” Josie says.

She might not want to indulge about her champion status much but she is indeed one of the best boxers in the world. She is a big inspiration to many, especially in Philippines, the country that she hails from. She is the only world champion from the country so far. Before that big success, she had won a bronze medal in the 2008 edition (Ningbo, China).

The Puerto Princesa native’s love affair with the sport goes a long way back. She wore the gloves for the first time when she was 16. She was lured to the sport just to get a scholarship. “Before I took up boxing, I was into athletics. I just wanted to get scholarships. After a month in the national team, I got that hunger to improve and box for my country.” But her battle had begun much before she started. Her idea to take up the sport was not taken well by her father initially. “At first, my dad was not okay with the idea. He did not want me to become a boxer but my mom was really supportive,” she recalled.

Boxing is quite famous in the island nation because of household names like Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire. Despite that, according to nutrition coach Jeaneth Aro, the women still have plenty of catching up to do. “Boxing in Philippines has had good exposure because of Manny Pacquiao. I think it’s second to basketball in terms of popularity. In terms of grassroots programme, there’s is still work to be done. We are really working hard to promote the sport. We have lots of talent, especially male boxers. It’s not the same for women,” Jeaneth said.

Here in India looking to reclaim her crown, the four-time Southeast Asian champion knows that this is going to be a tough assignment. The light fly (48 kg) is due to face a tricky opener against Russia’s Ekaterina Paltseva on Friday. If she manages to win her first two bouts, she might run into Mary Kom in the quarters. The two veterans last met during the India Open final earlier in 2018, with Josie ending on the losing side. “I expect a good fight. I want to win a medal of course. I’m mentally prepared. I’m focussed and just looking to improve my skills.”

The boxer who works for the Philippines navy has never been part of the Olympics as her weight category is not there in the Olympics programme. With the IOC’s plan to include more women in the future, the number of categories for women is due to rise. She is hopeful that she will get her opportunity one day. “I want to qualify for the Olympics. Maybe 2024.”