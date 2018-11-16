Home Sport Other

Four-time Southeast Asian boxing champion Josie Gabucho looking to reclaim her crown

 JOSIE GABUCHO can be seen using every inch of the ring during a sparring session with her country mate.

Published: 16th November 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Josie Gabucho during a practice session | Parveen Negi

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Josie Gabucho can be seen using every inch of the ring during a sparring session with her country mate. Every movement she makes seems meticulous for an outsider, judicious with her jabs/punches and equally prudent in the manner in which she counters her sparring partner’s advances. The 31-year-old is, of course, an accomplished pugilist and one can get to see a glimpse of it.

Off the ring, the mother of one seems to be like any other regular woman of her age. Talking to her, the first-impression one gets from the soft-spoken woman is that she is down to earth. When Josie’s coach Nolito ‘Boy’ Velasco introduces her as a champion boxer, she wears an embarrassing look and laughs it off. “I really enjoying training, being part of the sport. As long as I’m enjoying it, I’m going to continue to give my best,” Josie says.

She might not want to indulge about her champion status much but she is indeed one of the best boxers in the world. She is a big inspiration to many, especially in Philippines, the country that she hails from. She is the only world champion from the country so far. Before that big success, she had won a bronze medal in the 2008 edition (Ningbo, China).

The Puerto Princesa native’s love affair with the sport goes a long way back. She wore the gloves for the first time when she was 16. She was lured to the sport just to get a scholarship. “Before I took up boxing, I was into athletics. I just wanted to get scholarships. After a month in the national team, I got that hunger to improve and box for my country.” But her battle had begun much before she started. Her idea to take up the sport was not taken well by her father initially. “At first, my dad was not okay with the idea. He did not want me to become a boxer but my mom was really supportive,” she recalled.

Boxing is quite famous in the island nation because of household names like Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire. Despite that, according to nutrition coach Jeaneth Aro, the women still have plenty of catching up to do. “Boxing in Philippines has had good exposure because of Manny Pacquiao. I think it’s second to basketball in terms of popularity. In terms of grassroots programme, there’s is still work to be done. We are really working hard to promote the sport. We have lots of talent, especially male boxers. It’s not the same for women,” Jeaneth said.

Here in India looking to reclaim her crown, the four-time Southeast Asian champion knows that this is going to be a tough assignment. The light fly (48 kg) is due to face a tricky opener against Russia’s Ekaterina Paltseva on Friday. If she manages to win her first two bouts, she might run into Mary Kom in the quarters. The two veterans last met during the India Open final earlier in 2018, with Josie ending on the losing side. “I expect a good fight. I want to win a medal of course. I’m mentally prepared. I’m focussed and just looking to improve my skills.”

The boxer who works for the Philippines navy has never been part of the Olympics as her weight category is not there in the Olympics programme. With the IOC’s plan to include more women in the future, the number of categories for women is due to rise. She is hopeful that she will get her opportunity one day. “I want to qualify for the Olympics. Maybe 2024.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Josie Gabucho

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp