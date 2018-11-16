Home Sport Other

Pakistan announce squad for World Cup hockey

Experienced Rashid Mehmood had replaced Rizwan junior in the squad that recently played in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat and shared the title with India.

Published: 16th November 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan hockey team

Pakistan hockey team (File | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistani selectors have made just one change to the national hockey squad for the forthcoming World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Chief selector Islahuddin Siddiqui while announcing the squad said that the experienced Rashid Mehmood had replaced Rizwan junior in the squad that recently played in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat and shared the title with India.

"Rashid was playing overseas in professional league when the Asian Champions Trophy was held but now he is available and he is one of our most experienced and best midfieders," Islahuddin said.

The former Olympian is also confident that with a little bit of luck Pakistan is fully capable of winning the World Cup in India.

Islahuddin himself was part of the Pakistan team that won the 1971 and 78 World Cups but Pakistan's last World Cup title came way back in 1994 at Sydney.

Since than Pakistan has fared poorly in World Cups and didn't even qualify for the 2014 edition and finished last in the World Cup held in New Delhi in 2010.

But Islahuddin noted that the team included some senior players and the players had been playing as a unit for a while now.

"The Asian Champions Trophy performance has also come as a boost and my effort is to see these players go to India after having all their dues cleared by the Pakistan Hockey Federation so that there is no burden on their minds," he said.

The Pakistan squad has been selected after two-day trials in Lahore.

The 14th edition of the World Cup, featuring teams from 16 nations divided into four pools, is being staged in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar from Nov 28 to Dec 16.

The chief selector acknowledged that Pakistan's pool in the presence of Germany and the Netherlands is very tough, but insisted, "Our players on a given day have the ability to stun any side of the world."
Mohammad Rizwan Senior and Ammad Shakeel Butt have been retained as captain and vice-captain, respectively.

The Pakistan squad is likely to leave for India on Nov 22 or 23 after getting visa, the process for which is currently ongoing.

Squad: Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas (goalkeepers); Mohammad Irfan Senior, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Mohammad Tauseeq Arshad, Tasawwar Abbas, Rashid Mahmood, Ajaz Ahmed, Ammad Shakeel Butt (vice-captain), Mohammad Irfan Junior, Mohammad Rizwan Senior (captain), Ali Shan, Faisal Qadir, Abubakr Mahmood, Umar Bhutta, Mohammad Atiq Arshad, Mohammad Zubair Officials:Hasan Sardar (manager); Tauqeer Dar (head coach); Rehan Butt, Danish Kaleem (coaches); Nadeem Lodhi (video analyst); Waqas Mehmood (physiotherapist).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani selectors Pakistan hockey squad Rashid Mehmood Hockey World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp