AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: Manisha Moun makes spectacular debut

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rookie Manisha Moun could not have dreamt of a better debut. A 5-0 victory! That too over one of the heavyweights at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships here on Friday. Making her first-ever appearance in the big-ticket event, the 20-year-old from Haryana punched above her weight to announce her arrival and send two-time bronze medallist Christina Cruz of USA packing.

“I am very proud of winning my first bout in the World Championships. I have proved that I can be at this stage. I will give my best and let’s see how far I can go. I’m confident of doing well in the coming rounds,” Manisha (54 kg), who had earlier won a gold at the India Open, said. She will meet reigning World Champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian had shocked Dina in Poland. “It will be tough but I can beat her,” Manisha said.

It was not an easy win for L Sarita Devi (60 kg) against Diana Sandra Brugger. Using all her experience, the Manipuri said that she opted for a cautious start. Her strategy paid off as she managed to steal vital points win 4-0. “I was watchful in the opening round. I had a close eye on the scores in the final round. I kept a high guard and hit some good combinations.”

Sarita’s lone medal (gold) in the World Championships was in New Delhi 12 years ago. She conceded that she felt early nerves but settled in well with the help of the crowd. “There is some pressure too, given that all the fans were following the bout closely. But once I entered the ring, the loud cheers from the crowd just spurred me to fight strongly.”