Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Lokeshwar, Swaminathan help Tamil Nadu fight back against Baroda

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu rode S Lokeshwar’s unbeaten 103 and S Swaminathan’s 76 n.o to end the third day at 306/5 against Baroda in their Elite Group A Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Vadodara. Brief scores: Baroda 592/9 decl vs Tamil Nadu 306/5 (S Lokeshwar 103 n.o, S Swaminathan 76 n.o; RT Arothe 4/90).

SRM bag volleyball title SRM University defeated Bharathiyar University 3-0 to take home the South Zone Inter University Volleyball Men’s Championship title. Results: Final: SRM IST bt Bharathiyar University 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 (3-0). Third Place: Anna University bt MG University 32-30, 25-23, 25-18 (3-0). Semifinals: SRM IST bt Anna University 25-17, 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 16-14 (3-2); Bharathiyar University bt MG University 25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11 (3-2).

TT tournament S YASHINI of Jawahar beat Hirthika of LTTA 3-2 in Girls Youth quarterfinals of the state table tennis championship organised by Raman High Performance Centre.

Results: Girls: Youth: Quarters: S Yashini bt Hrithika 9-11, 11- 3, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7; Kowshika V bt Madhurakavi Yazhini 11-9, 11-6, 11-5; Harshavardhini CR bt Swetha Steffi C 1-9, 10-12, 11-2, 14 -12; Vaishnavi bt Catherin Tina 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-4. Junior: Pre-quarters: S Sharmitha bt A Priyadharshini 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7; Catherin Tina bt Maria Ancy 11-4, 12-10, 11-6; Swetha Steffi C bt S Hirthika 11-8, 11-6, 11-7; Santhana Aishwarya bt K Hema 11-4, 11-7, 11-7; V Kowshika bt Shreya Shiva Kumar 12-14, 11-7, 11-6, 11-2; Gladlyn bt TR Shruthi 2-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6; Navina Ramesh bt Yazhini 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 12-10; M Nithyashree bt KS Kavyashree 13-11, 11-9, 11-3. Boys: Subjunior: Pre-quarters: Vishwa D bt Balamurugan MR 11-3, 11-2, 11-6; Raghuraam P bt Juberkhan 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5; Karthikeyan K bt Kavin Mohan 11-5, 11-7, 11-3; Varun G bt Navaneeth Kutty 11-5, 11-6, 11-5; Tharun S bt Roopan Santhoesh 11-4, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8; Srisai J bt Sai Vignesh 13-11, 11-8, 11-5; Mithreshwar CM bt Jaygadia 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-1; Preyesh S bt Sriraam J 11-8, 11-5, 11-9.

Chennai athletes shine Chennai athletes won 23 gold, 23 silver and 14 bronze medals in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Athletics Championship at SAI mumbai.

Results: Senior girls: 200m: Shivani P (Vanavani Matriculation Higher Secondary School, 26.48s); Junior Girls: 800m: Pavithra P (Alagappa Schools, 2:23.03s); Senior Boys: 1500m: Sathish Kumar (Corporation Higher Secondary School, 4:08.00s); Long jump: College girls: Harshini Saravanan (MOP Vaishnav College For Women, 6.19m); College boys: Swaminathan R (Loyola College, 7.40m).

School cricket Fr Mathews Memorial Foundation will hold a state-level U-14 cricket event for schools from November 26. Boys born on or after September 1 and studying in 9th and below are eligible for participation. For further details, con- tact: 9444012725.