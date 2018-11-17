Home Sport Other

Damage control after Kosovo visa controversy

Sadiku was denied participation as India does not recognise Kosovo as a sovereign country.

Published: 17th November 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kosovo's Donjeta Sadiku was denied visa to participate in the AIBA World Championship in India. (File Photo)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s rights to host the 2021 Men’s World Boxing Championships remains doubtful after failing to host Kosovar boxer Donjeta Sadiku (light 60kg) at the ongoing Women’s World Championships here. A day after the draw, where Sadiku’s fate was sealed, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) sent a statement with a warning to India that they might reconsider its bid.  

“We are deeply concerned by this situation. Any boxer shouldn’t be affected by any political decision while trying to achieve the dream of competing at the international level. Politics and sports should in no way be mixed. We appreciate the efforts made by the Boxing Federation of India, but AIBA will need to reconsider the 2021 Men’s World Championships bid.

ALSO READ | Kosovo visa issue: AIBA threatens to withdraw 2021 men's world championship from India

This being said, we wish to reiterate our sincere apologies to Donjeta SADIKU and the boxing family of Kosovo,” AIBA president Gafur Rakhimov said. Accepting the gravity of the situation, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said that the federation will do everything possible to ensure that the flagship event is not taken away.

“As far as we are concerned at Boxing Federation of India, we fully respect AIBA’s statement. However, when you need to host a championship, a county has certain sovereign functions and the country will exercise those functions. As a sporting federation, the BFI has tried to persuade the Government of India and will continue to do the same,” Singh said.

Sadiku was denied participation as India does not recognise Kosovo as a sovereign country. The BFI and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had made a late attempt to fix the problem but to no avail with Sadiku ending up missing out on the event. “I think time was very short. Given some time, I’m confident that the Government of India will find a way to ensure that such things don’t happen.”

Singh also added that the IOA and BFI will have a meeting again to address the matter soon. “We will have a meeting again with the government at various levels and explain to them that this issue is something entirely new.”

There are also some countries that do not recognise some other nations but have found a way out to make Olympic sports separate from the process of recognition. Spain is a good example. They had also come under IOC scrutiny for ignoring Kosovo athletes. Just a day ago, the Spanish government lifted the ban. Singh is hopeful that the Indian government can follow suit.

India were confirmed as hosts last year in July.

The president who has played a key role in reviving Indian boxing after his arrival in 2016 is positive and said that the BFI would look to host more marquee events in the future. “We hope to resolve this situation well beforehand so that we don’t lose the event. As we have seen, we held the Youth World Championships last year and now we are hosting this event. If you speak to AIBA, players and officials, they all compliment the way India is organising these events. These events are vital to developing a sporting culture in our country,” he said.

“We will be hosting the India Open again next year, he added. “There were many top participants in the inaugural event and we are hoping for an even better participation. But I hope the 2021 championship is not taken away. We hope to resolve the issue as early as next week.”

amol@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kosovo visa controversy Donjeta Sadiku

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp