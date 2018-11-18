Home Sport Other

Boxing World Championships: Crowdfunding helps Canadian boxer Sara Haghighat-Joo realise goal

Athletes lacking support in terms of funds is a common phenomenon.

Published: 18th November 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sara Haghighat-Joo (red) in action against Roberta Mostarda | NAVEEN KUMAR

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Athletes lacking support in terms of funds is a common phenomenon. But to spot someone who is taking part in a flagship event and is managing his/her entire expense including travel, tickets and accommodations is quite unimaginable. Canadian Sara Haghighat-Joo is doing just that. She went solo as a boxer few years ago after realising that the funds offered by the government were paltry. So how did the independent Sara find her way to New Delhi for the ongoing World Championships? Apart from the support she receives from the place where she trains, the British Colombia native also put up a crowdfunding campaign.

“I’m a full-time athlete so its always hard to come up with this kind of money. The response was good. I’m lucky to be here,” she said. According to Sara, any boxer looking to get government support in Canada should be centralised. That meant the Ontariobased pugilist had to leave her hometown and move to Montreal, which did not fit her plans. Moreover, the funds that the government promised were not enticing enough. “The offer of C$23000 a year was definitely not enough. So I turned down the proposal,” the 24-year-old said. “I didn’t think that I would improve my skills,” she added. As she narrates her tale further, one can sense that she has that independent streak about her. Having dabbled in multiple team sports, she found out that she was not cut out for them.

“I was involved in a lot of team sports in high school. I was sick of my team always losing, the coaches benching me for no reason. My brother at the time was into boxing (represented Canada). So I joined his gym for fitness and fun. My coach encouraged me to spar and six months later I was ready to fight,” she recalled. She works as a fitness instructor at a club in Ontario, the place where she trains. Sara was just 16 when she took up the sport.

“Back then, it was points system. I won my first fight 40-12. And that was huge! Second day, I was in the senior division, and won again. This is the best feeling in the world. It’s an individual sport and all the pressure is on you. That’s when I realised boxing is for me.” Incentive to travel the world further amplified her love for the sport. The 51kg boxer got off to a winning start on Saturday, beating Italy’s Roberta Mostarda 4-1. Saturday India results: Sonia bt Toujani Doaa (MAR) 5-0; Pinki Jangra bt Anush Grigoryan (ARM) 4-1; Simranjeet Kaur bt Amelia Moore (USA) 4-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sara Haghighat-Joo crowdfunding Boxing World Championships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp