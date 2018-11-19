Home Sport Other

Chennai’s Karthik and Raghul emerge winners

In Formula LGB4 category, Vishnu Prasad, who had been leading going into the last round of the season, suffered disappointment, missing out on the title by a single point.

Published: 19th November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

JK Tyre chairman & MD Raghupati Singhania (c) with all the champions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It was a day to remember for two Chennai boys at the Buddh International Circuit on Sunday as Karthik Tharani and Raghul Rangasamy emerged champions in the Euro JK 2018 and Formula LGB4 divisions of the 21st JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championships.The race for the Euro JK 2018 title boiled down to the final day with three racers in contention going in to the final race of the season. Tharani and Mumbai’s Nayan Chatterjee tied on 89 points with Ashwin Datta also in with a chance. Nayan, however, crashed out in the second lap allowing Tharani to race to the title.

In Formula LGB4 category, Vishnu Prasad, who had been leading going into the last round of the season, suffered disappointment, missing out on the title by a single point. He came into the final race of the season with a six-point lead and just needed to not fall too far behind to ensure the title. However, he fell behind midway and finished seventh.

This opened a window of opportunity for his teammate Raghul, who finished second to finish a point ahead of his teammate. The latter admitted that he realised he had won the title only after reaching the pits after the race.

Overall standings: Euro JK 2018: 1. Karthik Tharani, 2. Nayan Chatterjee, 3. Ashwin Datta; LGB 4: 1. Raghul Rangasamy, 2. Vishnu Prasad, 3. Rohit Khanna; Gixxer Cup: 1. Joseph Mathew, 2. Malsawmdwngliana, 3. Syed Muzammil Ali. Race results: Euro JK 2018: Race 3: 1. Nayan Chatterjee; 2. Karthik Tharani; 3. Arya Singh; Race 4: 1. Karthik Tharani; 2. Yash Aradhya; 3. Brayan Perera. LGB4: 1. Rohit Khanna; 2. Raghul Rangasamy; 3. Sandeep Kumar. Gixxer Cup: 1. Malsawmdwngliana; 2. Sachin Chaudhary; 3. Sanjeev Mhatre.

