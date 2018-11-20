Finding love at third sight

Anmol Gurung By

NEW DELHI: “Hit and don’t get hit.”That’s Netherlands women boxing coach Andelhak Fkiri’s mantra for his wards. “It’s a cliche but that’s how it is,” Fkiri tries to explain.He must have been a happy man as one of his heavyweights in the ongoing AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships here seemed to comply with those lines and make the sport look simple and effortless.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist Nouchka Fontijin Mireille seemed to be in a class of her own here on Monday. She was always in control during her bout against Mongolia’s Munkhbat Myagmarjargal to make an ideal start.Dancing around the ring, she stole points with some good hits and her opponent was left chasing shadows. “I was so eager to start and get some action. It was a solid performance and I’m happy,” Nouchka said.

The 31-year-old had missed out on gold in the previous edition (Astana) and also the Olympics. On both occasions, she fell short against US boxing great Claressa Shields, who has now opted for professional boxing.With Shiels out of the equation, the No 1 seed’s ambitions to become champ seems within reach but her focus is solely on her performance for now.

“I don’t have any expectations but have been working hard to give my best. I’m not worried about being the No 1 seed. I just came here to win,” she said. She had also won a bronze in the 2104 edition (Jeju City).The Rotterdam-based boxer, who has been in the sport for over a decade, said she was initially into hockey before she found her first love. “A friend of mine was doing taekwondo and invited me to join her. I completely fell in love with the sport.”

One who is constantly looking to explore and improve, Nouchka, who is also a certified physiotherapist, soon tried something new. “I wanted to be better with my hands and someone suggest me to go to the boxing gym. And I fell in love for the second time.”The middleweight (75kg) pugilist’s desire to go all the way is clear when she says there’s not much difference between the Olympics and the World Championships.

“For me an Olympic gold is not much higher than the World Championship gold. The Olympic gold is big for the spectators. In many countries, people feel Olympics is the greatest. But for me, to become a world champion and to say that you’re actually the best in the world is the highest honour that I can achieve.”

According to Fkiri, who is also her boyfriend and worked with her for 13 years, the veteran has all the qualities to reach her goals.

Off the ring, she is highly polite and tries to stay grounded. In the ring, she is a beast, she just wants to win. She has a clear goal in her mind."When Nouchka climbed the Olympic podium two years ago, it was a memorable moment for not only for the duo but also for their country.Netherlands hadn't won a boxing medal in Olympics for 24 years. She has had quite an impact in her country. The 49-year-old revealed that the nation has turned 'dead' serious after her breakthrough performance. A solid outing here would be a perfect stepping stone for her golden dreams in the Olympics.