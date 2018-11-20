Home Sport Other

Vijender Singh signs up with Bob Arum, set for US debut next year

Vijender, the 2008 Olympic bronze-medallist, has fought all but one of his professional bouts in India and England.

LOS ANGELES: Indian boxing star Vijender Singh has signed a multi-year deal with legendary promoter Bob Arum's company Top Rank, paving the way for his American debut next year after an unbeaten professional run in India and England.

He will make his debut under the Top Rank banner in early 2019, his India promoters IOS Boxing said in a statement.

"Top Rank is very excited to enter into a contract with Vijender," Arum said in a statement on Monday night here.

"We intend to make him a big star in the United States and look forward to him participating in major events in India, where he is already a major superstar."

Arum is an International Boxing Hall of Famer and has worked with several big names in the circuit, including the likes of Manny Pacquiao.

Vijender, who has a 10-0 (7 KOs) record in the circuit since turning pro in 2015, said he couldn't have hoped for a better deal.

He has been associated with Queensberry Promotions, owned by Frank Warren, in England.

"I have always wanted to work with someone who is the best in the business, and I know Top Rank has been the driving force behind boxing's biggest superstars, including Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather, and Miguel Cotto," he said.

"I am eagerly waiting a date for my U.S. debut to take on the world and keep the Indian flag on the world boxing map fluttering high," he added.

IOS Boxing's Neerav Tomar said his company fetched the best for the Indian superstar, whose amateur career has also been path-breaking.

"Bob has done so much for professional boxers over the years and has been instrumental in building the careers of so many of the best boxers in the world today. We are honoured to be promoted by him," he said.

The 33-year-old Vijender was India's first boxing medallist at the Olympics and also won the country's maiden world championship medal in 2009. He won a gold at the 2010 Asian Games.

After turning professional, he captured the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight title.

However, he hasn't competed this year and his last fight was in December 2017, a 10-round decision against Ghanaian Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur.

