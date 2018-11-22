Home Sport Other

Former kickboxing champ seeks boxing crown

Jemyma Betrian looks like any regular 20-something girl.

Published: 22nd November 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jemyma Betrian looks like any regular 20-something girl. Upon closer inspection, one can spot a black left eye. For someone who has been hooked to fighting, it is not something new. Jemyma had got that scar during her bout against world champion Alessia Mesiano from Italy at the ongoing AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Jemyma Betrian

With that success, the featherweight (57 kg) pugilist from Netherlands ensured a medal for herself. Having taken out the big fish, she is determined to soldier on. “I feel good but I’m not done yet. It only makes me feel sharper because I have two more fights to go. I’m looking forward to my next fight,” she says.

Formerly into kickboxing (she is a five-time world champ), she knows what it takes to rise to the top. Her track record in kickboxing reads: 35 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw. Also known as The Golden Girl, the 27-year-old also tried her hand in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), recording two wins in two fights (both via knock-outs) before she was forced to stop because of injury.And now, here she is taking yet another shot at a World title, this time in boxing, a sport she took up seriously last year after a solid show at the national level.

“I got some injuries and I could not continue kickboxing. One year ago, I started boxing just to stay in shape and I’m here at the World Championships. I had not planned to get into boxing.”And the Nijmegen girl has made the transition look effortless. “When I was a kickboxer, my boxing was quite strong. It was one of my strengths. I could finish matches with that skill.” she explains.So how did it all begin for her? She reveals that after her parents parted ways when she was just a teenager, she had a rough time coping.
“I was surrounded by negativity. I started getting involved in street-fights. It was a rough phase,” she recalls.

That’s when her mother, whom she considers to be her hero, intervened and gave her a sense of direction. “My mother told me to be positive. A friend came to me and informed me about a new kickboxing training institute near our place.”Germany’s Ornella Wahner, Jemyma’s semifinal opponent, certainly has a mountain to climb on Friday.

Indians in action

Aiming for a record sixth World title, MC Mary Kom will face North Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi in the light fly (48 kg) semis on Thursday. Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) will also be in action against Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen. Simranjit Kaur (64 kg) and Sonia (57 kg) will be seen in action on Friday.

anmol@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp