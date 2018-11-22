Mathias Boe looks forward to stint as Pune 7 Aces leader in Premier Badminton League

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are very few athletes out there whose performances can be described as age-defying. Take Roger Federer for example. At 37, the Swiss is still a driving force in the tennis world.

Not many are gifted with the physique or spirit that can help them carry on as long as they want. Danish badminton star Mathias Boe falls into this category.

Last year, 38-year-old Mathias was having crunch talks over his contract renewal with Yonex. But he did not have to hassle much to convince them to continue supporting him.

"They (Yonex) were more than happy to continue with me. Of course, I was World No 2 when my contract was getting over," Boe joked.

One of the best doubles specialists still out there, the Dane says that there is no well-kept secret that helps him remain at the top. Like most other athletes, he attributed hard work and dedication as primary qualities that helped him perform consistently at the highest level.

But the veteran singled out passion for the sport as the element he feels is most crucial once you reach a certain age.

He has also given thought to life after the sport.

"The physical aspect of the sport has to be considered. As long as I am able to get up in the morning and push myself, I will go on. Maybe when I turn 40, I might retire. Maybe before."

Come December, the London Olympics silver-medallist will be seen in a new role. He will be leading the Pune 7 Aces team in the fourth season of the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

Boe was full of praise for the way PBL has helped to promote the sport in a country dominated by cricket. But he did point out that nothing much has changed as far as the league is concerned. "More stars can be brought in and while it is not easy to organise such things, it can be done. The organisers are doing a great job but there is always scope for improvement," he opined.

While Boe has been a part of all previous editions, he has never had a chance to lead a side and is relishing the opportunity to do so.

"We have some really good players in Pune. I will look out for the youngsters and it will be easier with world-class players like Carolina (Marin) by my side. I think we have a team good enough to win the league and that is the target obviously," Boe said.

He has also been impressed with Chirag Shetty, one of India's best doubles players currently.

"I have been watching Chirag closely and he is very talented. His rise along with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has been great. I hope he can make the most of the opportunity and gain valuable inputs for the future."