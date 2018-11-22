Home Sport Other

Patna Pirates thrash Tamil Thalaivas 45-27 in Pro Kabaddi League

Pardeep Narwal (13 points), Deepak Narwal (10 points) and Manjeet (8 points) combined well to score over 20 points to lead Patna Pirates to the crushing win.

AHMEDABAD: Patna Pirates rode on a strong performance from its raiders, to register a thumping 45-27 revenge win over Tamil Thalaivas in a Zone B encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League season 6 here on Wednesday.

Tamil Thalaivas defence had a night to forget as they scored just four tackle points.

Ajay Thakur chipped in with 8 points for Tamil Thalaivas while Pardeep Narwal achieved his ninth super 10 of the season Patna Pirates are now second in Zone B with 38 points after 13 matches whereas Tamil Thalaivas are at the bottom of the table with 25 points from as many games.

