Home Sport Other

Polish driver Robert Kubica returns to F1 with Williams

Kubica, who has not taken part in a grand prix since his right arm was partially severed in the accident in 2011, joins Englishman George Russell at the British team in 2019.

Published: 22nd November 2018 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kubica

Former Renault driver Robert Kubica of Poland. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

ABU DHABI: Polish driver Robert Kubica will return to Formula One for Williams in 2019, eight years after he was seriously injured in a rally crash, the team said Thursday.

Kubica, who has not taken part in a grand prix since his right arm was partially severed in the accident in 2011, joins Englishman George Russell at the British team in 2019.

The 33-year-old Polish driver has done several practice sessions for Williams and his return to the sport was announced in Abu Dhabi, the venue of his last race back in 2010.

Kubica said: "Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has helped me during what was a difficult period of my life over these last few years.

"It has been a challenging journey to make it back to the Formula One grid, but what seemed almost impossible is now beginning to feel possible, as I am excited to be able to say that I will be on the Formula One grid in 2019.

"It will not be easy, but, with hard work and dedication, both George and myself will work together to try and help the team get in better shape to move further up the grid."

Kubica's right arm was partially severed in the rally crash in Italy in February 2011 which brought a dramatic halt to his F1 career that had already produced one grand prix victory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Kubica Formula One Williams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp