Mary owes it to homework

IT was a day of contrasting fortunes for two Indians. While experience prevailed, youth learnt a tough lesson.

NEW DELHI: It was a day of contrasting fortunes for two Indians. While experience prevailed, youth learnt a tough lesson.MC Mary Kom displayed why she is one of the all-time greats. Showing tactical nous, she glided around the ring to outwit Kim Hyang Mi in their 48kg semifinal at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. Second after second, round after round, Mary had a plan against her taller rival from North Korea. 

With some meaty blows, she caught her opponent off guard on many occasions. Mary was adjudged clear winner (5-0). With this victory, Mary is just one win away from an unprecedented sixth world title.
The Manipuri may have made it look straightforward, but it was not as easy as the score suggested.

aving beaten the same opponent in the Asian Championship in 2017, Mary was expecting a strong respo­n­se. “We analyse our bouts, whe­t­her we win or lose. We are constantly looking to improve. Everyone wo­uld have analysed each other’s st­rengths and weaknesses. I w­as expecting a tough bout and it was one,” the 35-year-old said. 

“She (Kim) looked sharp. She is quite tall and because of her reach, she had an advantage. After the opening round, I managed to study her game and I could assert myself.”Looking to keep her excitement under control, Mary knows the job is far from over as she set up a final against Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota, who beat Wada Madoka 5-0.“I will again do my homework. Like students revise before their exam, I will do the same. It is a must. The crowd has wholeheartedly cheered for me. I shall give my 100 per cent. I want to make India proud,” she said.

Just a few bouts later, it was Lovlina Borgohain’s (69 kg) turn to step up. Unlike Mary, something was amiss. It was clear that she was bogged down by pressure. Some of her movements seemed reactionary rather than planned. And it looked as if her rival Chen Nien-chin — 2016 bronze medallist — could sense that. In fact, the Chinese Taipei boxer was toying with the Indian with her guards down towards the end. A penalty for a dangerous hit in the third round behind the head frustrated Lovlina further. Ultimately, the Assamese youngster lost by a split verdict (0-4). “I gave my 100 per cent. Both of us were fully at it. Ultimately that point deduction proved to be costly,” Lovlina said.

The 21-year-old said it kept playing in her mind. “I felt discouraged after that. But despite that, I tried my best.” Nevertheless, she said that she will look to build on this experience for future bouts. “Overall, I feel bad. After my Commonwealth Games setback, I was determined to win gold here. I can do nothing about it now. I just want to do better next time.”anmol@newindianexpress.com

