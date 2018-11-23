The philosophical one

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

On the morning of November 23, India coach Harendra Singh will look at the calendar before metaphorically striking off one more day. “Okay, 21st is done,” he will mutter to himself before striking it off with a pen. “No longer seven days to go. It’s six days to go from today.” He has been doing it ever since the team changed their base to Bhubaneswar from Bengaluru after the Asian Games. The activity, he says, is a daily reminder of how close the team is to a home World Cup. “You are in that sort of territory now, you see the calendar and visualise the process of reducing the days on it by striking it out with a pen,” he tells Express after an intense training session at the new-look Kalinga Stadium on Monday night.

With less than a week to go for the quadrennial bash, one of Singh’s biggest worries right now is protecting the team from any distraction whatsoever. So the support staff and the former India international have been busy telling ‘no pressure, boys’ at every available opportunity. “We have just asked them to focus on the World Cup,” he says. “Some news tends to get filtered in and there may be some distractions. We are constantly reminding them of how there is no pressure whatsoever.”

That may be a good strategy because Team India has been blamed for having a soft centre, a feeling that the team melts away on the biggest stages. That feeling has been reinfo­rced on a number of occasions this year alone. From the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games against New Zealand to the last four clash against Japan at the Asian Games, they have crumbled when the pressure has been on them. The record doesn’t make for good reading. They have won only one of the three semifinals th­ey have contested (against Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy) this year, not the hallmark of a great team.

When these facts are relayed to Singh, who took over as coach of the men’s team less than seven months ago, he turns philosophical. “I always say that your defeats are your experiences. If you go back and analyse, that’s called experience. My definition of experience is different. If people think that I’m 50 years old, am I experienced? No. The number of mistakes you have made... that’s your experience. And not making those mistakes again is called learning from your experiences. And that’s what we always discuss, don’t think about the setback. Sport can be very cruel sometimes.”

When the conversation shifts to how they are approaching the challenge, he goes back to the analogy of the calendar to say ‘one day at a time’. “Thinking about playing on December 16 (day of the final) is useless without even playing well on November 28 (the opening day when India plays South Africa). So it’s very much a case of taking it one match at a time. We play South Africa, then Belgi­u­m, then Canada. So we are very mu­ch going to take it one day at a time.”

That’s not all. When the question of the strongest rivals is put to him, he is visibly annoyed. “Anyone,” he says. “Any of the 16 teams who will assemble here. All of them will come with the singular aim of wanting to win the World Cup.”

To that end, the 18 as well as the reserves, have been fully briefed about specific roles and responsibilities they have as individuals towards fulfilling the collective ambition ‘of making history’. “I think all the players here are professionals and we (coaches) are just there to guide them in the right direction. The players understand the responsibility they have been given... they want to make history.”



When Singh coached the Junior World Cup team to victory in 2016, it came to light that he had created a WhatsApp group ti­tled ‘Mission: 2016’. In it, th­e­re would be everyday missives about the virtues of patience, winning and motivational quotes. A smile from Si­ngh gi­v­es away the fact that he has used the same spiel to mo­tivate the seniors this time around. “Yes... it says Mission: 2018.” He is of the opinion that lig­h­tning can indeed strike tw­ice but wants the side to take th­eir chances, something they have been guilty of not doing in the recent past. “Our chances are bright, only thing is we have to play free-flowing and attacking hockey and capitalise on the chances we get. If we do that...”