Enter the dragon

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : China is one of the ultimate 21st-century sporting Gods when it comes to the Olympics. At the 2008 Games, they picked up 100 medals, which comes to roughly 3.6 medals for each of the 28 sports. In 2012, they won a total of 91 medals across 26 sports, an average of 3.5 medals. In 2016, it was 2.5 me­dals (70) for each of the 28 discipl­ines. There has been a noticeable dip over the last 12 years but still, only the United States of America has won more medals in this period.

Curiously, China’s domination do­e­sn’t extend to team sports at the Su­m­m­er Games. Their athletes maybe ki­n­gs in the shooting arena and inside the swimming pool or at the gymnasti­cs hall but they have a middling reco­rd when it comes to team events. For instance, only 57 of the combined 261 medals across the last three Games have come in team categories.

Their Achilles Heel extends to some of the most popular team events across the world — the FIFA World Cup, basketball World Cup, hockey World Cup, cricket World Cup and ru­gby World Cup (only the men’s teams have been considered). In this century, China has only qualified four times in these five events put together.

Thrice at the basketball World Cup (2002, 2006 and 2010) once at the FIFA World Cup (2002). It’s in this context that 7.00pm on November 30 might herald the beginning of a new dawn for the country. For China will be making its World Cup debut in field hockey against the team that takes most credit to have played it the first.

However, a little-known fact is the Chinese arguably played one of the earliest forms of hockey. They called it ‘beikou’ (pronounced bay-ko), a form of the sport which has existed for a millennium. Exclusive Hockey, a UK-based company which sells hockey sticks named after the ‘variation’ describes the sport on the homepage of its website as an ancient game pla­yed by the Daur people of Inner Mongolia.

“Beikou comes from the ancient game ‘Daur Hockey’ played by the Daur people of Inner Mongolia for the past 100 years. Beikou means ‘stick with a curved root’ made from the branches of an Oak tree, with the ball made from the root of an apricot tree. According to legend, the Daur people — a Mongolic-speaking ethnic group in northeastern China — even had a custom-made ball to play in the dark.

While recorded evidence of compe­titive matches is minimal to say the le­ast — since it is a sport played at the recreational level there are no codifi­ed laws — reports suggest that the knob of the apricot tree is used as the ball, with two periods of 15 minutes each the playing time. The one clear link between ‘beikou’ and field hockey as we know it is the way the locals adopted the universally recognised version as soon as they saw it. Heck, when the men’s team made their Olympic bow in 2008, five of the 16 players came from the ‘beikou’ belt in and around Molidawa, where the nearest airport is three hours away.

According to the New York Times, who had reported on ‘beikou’ during the 2008 Games. “(...) when the British version of field hockey came to China, the Daurs took it up instinctively,” the report said. “Molidawa, a county seat and the surrounding area is a seedbed of Chinese hockey talent. The local team has won five of the last 10 national championships, and the national team used to be, in effect, an all-Molidawa squad. Five of the players on the current Chinese Olympic men’s team come from here, two of th­em from the same school.”

NYT even watched a game of ‘beikou’ played by the locals in an avenue — appropriately named ‘Beikou Street’ — a few hours before the nati­onal team took on Belgium on August 19, 2008. They described the game like this. “(...) two dozen or so beikou players assembled here and put on their traditional uniforms: boots, silk plantations, long silk robes (...) and a Daur hat that looks like a bishop’s miter. Most were in their 70s, and a couple were in their 80s. Using heavy tree br­anches that had been sanded smooth and squared off at the end, they pl­ayed a game that in some ways more nearly resembled street hockey. They dribbled the ball with both sides of the stick, and shouldered and interfered with one another far more than would be allowed in field hockey.”

That ratio of the national team being dominated by players from the community has somewhat diluted in the last 10 years as hockey has been inculcated as part of school curriculum in schools and universities. The net effect on the spread of the game to other parts has been clear as the World No 17 have had impressive results. In 2009, they upstaged powerhouses Malaysia, India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup to finish third.

Their upward trajectory can also plotted through their ever increasing growth curve at the World League (see sidebox). The age profile (average of 24.33 years) and the squad’s inexperience (29.5 caps) in their inaugural World Cup suggests they are here only to make up the numbers.

But everyone needs a starting point.

RACK YOUR BRAIN

❶ Name the only Indian player to have been the

top-scorer?

Rajinder Singh, with 12 strikes in the 1982 edition.

❷Only two teams have won it as hosts, identify them.

Australia and Germany.

❸What is the ‘crossover’ format that is being introduced to the men’s WC this year?

The second and third placed teams of all groups will play in a knockout match before advancing to the quarterfinals, only the first place team directly qualify.

❹ What did the Indian Hockey Federation achieve when it sacked Cedric D Souza during the World Cup?

It was the first time that a country had axed its head coach in the then 31-year history of the meet.

❺ Netherlands, Spain, Germany (including West Germany) and India. Connect?

Only nations to have taken part in all World Cups.