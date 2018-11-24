Home Sport Other

Enter the dragon

Curiously, China’s domination do­e­sn’t extend to team sports at the Su­m­m­er Games.

Published: 24th November 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

China team on their arrival in Bhubaneswar | IRFANA

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  China is one of the ultimate 21st-century sporting Gods when it comes to the Olympics. At the 2008 Games, they picked up 100 medals, which comes to roughly 3.6 medals for each of the 28 sports. In 2012, they won a total of 91 medals across 26 sports, an average of 3.5 medals. In 2016, it was 2.5 me­dals (70) for each of the 28 discipl­ines. There has been a noticeable dip over the last 12 years but still, only the United States of America has won more medals in this period. 

Curiously, China’s domination do­e­sn’t extend to team sports at the Su­m­m­er Games. Their athletes maybe ki­n­gs in the shooting arena and inside the swimming pool or at the gymnasti­cs hall but they have a middling reco­rd when it comes to team events. For instance, only 57 of the combined 261 medals across the last three Games have come in team categories. 

Their Achilles Heel extends to some of the most popular team events across the world — the FIFA World Cup, basketball World Cup, hockey World Cup, cricket World Cup and ru­gby World Cup (only the men’s teams have been considered). In this century, China has only qualified four times in these five events put together.

Thrice at the basketball World Cup (2002, 2006 and 2010) once at the FIFA World Cup (2002). It’s in this context that 7.00pm on November 30 might herald the beginning of a new dawn for the country. For China will be making its World Cup debut in field hockey against the team that takes most credit to have played it the first.

However, a little-known fact is the Chinese arguably played one of the earliest forms of hockey. They called it ‘beikou’ (pronounced bay-ko), a form of the sport which has existed for a millennium. Exclusive Hockey, a UK-based company which sells hockey sticks named after the ‘variation’ describes the sport on the homepage of its website as an ancient game pla­yed by the Daur people of Inner Mongolia.

“Beikou comes from the ancient game ‘Daur Hockey’ played by the Daur people of Inner Mongolia for the past 100 years. Beikou means ‘stick with a curved root’ made from the branches of an Oak tree, with the ball made from the root of an apricot tree. According to legend, the Daur people — a Mongolic-speaking ethnic group in northeastern China — even had a custom-made ball to play in the dark. 

While recorded evidence of compe­titive matches is minimal to say the le­ast — since it is a sport played at the recreational level there are no codifi­ed laws — reports suggest that the knob of the apricot tree is used as the ball, with two periods of 15 minutes each the playing time. The one clear link between ‘beikou’ and field hockey as we know it is the way the locals adopted the universally recognised version as soon as they saw it. Heck, when the men’s team made their Olympic bow in 2008, five of the 16 players came from the ‘beikou’ belt in and around Molidawa, where the nearest airport is three hours away. 

According to the New York Times, who had reported on ‘beikou’ during the 2008 Games. “(...) when the British version of field hockey came to China, the Daurs took it up instinctively,” the report said. “Molidawa, a county seat and the surrounding area is a seedbed of Chinese hockey talent. The local team has won five of the last 10 national championships, and the national team used to be, in effect, an all-Molidawa squad. Five of the players on the current Chinese Olympic men’s team come from here, two of th­em from the same school.” 

 NYT even watched a game of ‘beikou’ played by the locals in an avenue — appropriately named ‘Beikou Street’ — a few hours before the nati­onal team took on Belgium on August 19, 2008. They described the game like this. “(...) two dozen or so beikou players assembled here and put on their traditional uniforms: boots, silk plantations, long silk robes (...) and a Daur hat that looks like a bishop’s miter. Most were in their 70s, and a couple were in their 80s. Using heavy tree br­anches that had been sanded smooth and squared off at the end, they pl­ayed a game that in some ways more nearly resembled street hockey. They dribbled the ball with both sides of the stick, and shouldered and interfered with one another far more than would be allowed in field hockey.” 

That ratio of the national team being dominated by players from the community has somewhat diluted in the last 10 years as hockey has been inculcated as part of school curriculum in schools and universities. The net effect on the spread of the game to other parts has been clear as the World No 17 have had impressive results. In 2009, they upstaged powerhouses Malaysia, India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup to finish third. 

Their upward trajectory can also plotted through their ever increasing growth curve at the World League (see sidebox).     The age profile (average of 24.33 years) and the squad’s inexperience (29.5 caps) in their inaugural World Cup suggests they are here only to make up the numbers. 
But everyone needs a starting point. 

RACK YOUR BRAIN

❶ Name the only Indian player to have been the 
top-scorer? 
Rajinder Singh, with 12 strikes in the 1982 edition. 
❷Only two teams have won it as hosts, identify them. 
Australia and Germany.
❸What is the ‘crossover’ format that is being introduced to the men’s WC this year?
The second and third placed teams of all groups will play in a knockout match before advancing to the quarterfinals, only the first place team directly qualify. 
❹ What did the Indian Hockey Federation achieve when it sacked Cedric D Souza during the World Cup?
It was the first time that a country had axed its head coach in the then 31-year history of the meet. 
❺ Netherlands, Spain, Germany (including West Germany) and India. Connect?
Only nations to have taken part in all World Cups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp