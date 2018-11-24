Joy for one, sorrow for another

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Indian boxers gave it their all on Friday. Every muscle in their body would have been tested to the limits. Amidst deafening cheers, the duo endured some jaw-crunching blows. Towards the close of the contests, it barely looked as if they and their opponents had anything left in the tank.However, despite all the courage, only one walked away victorious. Sonia Chahal (57kg) booked a spot in the final, thereby ensuring at least a silver medal for India. Simranjit Kaur (64kg) ended up on losing side and settled for bronze.

India have been assured of two silver medals apart from two bronze medals in this edition of the women’s World Championships. Veteran MC Mary Kom had asserted her class to enter the 48kg finals on Thursday, while Lovlina Borgohain’s (69kg) run had ended in the semifinals.

It was Sonia who took the ring first against Asian Games silver medallist Son Jo Hwa. The boxer who made her way up from the renowned Bhiwani Boxing Academy displayed plenty of mettle. Her North Korean opponent kept coming at her, but she responded with some counter punches. Some of those looked unconventional, but what mattered was they appealed to the judges, fetching her enough points to win 5-0.

Sonia, who had edged a former champ in the quarters, was over the moon.

“It’s my first competition and I’m doing well. I’m astounded myself that I have managed to reach the final,” the 21-year-old said. “It’s happening in our home ground. I had never thought that I could do well at this level. I’m very happy.” The boxer from Dadri, who was inspired by two-time World Championship bronze medallist Kavita Chahal to take up the gloves, will be up against Ornella Wahner of Germany in the summit clash on Saturday. “I’m expecting a tough fight. She is a hard-hitter.”

Simranjit had an equally gruelling fight. Up against China’s Dan Dou, the girl from Chakar village (Ludhiana) never buckled despite pressure from her opponent, who was clever on the day. With an open guard through most of the contest, Dan made Simranjit dig deep and come after her. But she was lightning quick and Simranjit was left to fight a losing battle in the end.

“I started slowly. The second one was much better and the final round was best for me. The match could have gone either way. I have to accept this defeat. She was lightning quick. I was aware of it. It was quite a tough affair,” Simranjit said.

Despite the setback, it was a massive performance by the girl who never really had aspirations of becoming a boxer. It was her mother who encouraged her to don the gloves for a better future. “It’s a big boost for me that I managed to win a medal but today’s loss is a big blow. I have to accept the loss and try to do better in the future,” she said.

anmol@newindianexpress.com