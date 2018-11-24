Lewis Hamilton on top in third practice at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Home Sport Other

Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo was sixth in the second Red Bull, but his session was brought to an abrupt early end when he pulled off and parked.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, center, who earned pole position, Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany, right, who came in third and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left, who earned the second best time, posing for photos after the qualifying session for the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Newly crowned five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Mercees in Saturday's third and final free practice ahead of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As the high temperatures at the Yas Marina circuit affected tyre behaviour and wear, the 33-year-old Briton clocked a best lap in one minute and 37.176 seconds to outpace Sauber-bound Finn Kimi Raikkonen, in his final race with Ferrari, by 0.288 seconds.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was third fastest in the second Ferrari, four-tenths off the pace, ahead of Max Verstappen in the leading Red Bull and Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo was sixth in the second Red Bull, but his session was brought to an abrupt early end when he pulled off and parked following what seemed to be a gearbox or engine problem.

It signalled another setback for the luckless Australian who has this year had eight race retirements, more than Hamilton in the last five years with Mercedes.

Ricciardo, winner of two races this season, is due to start his 150th race on Sunday.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean was seventh for Haas ahead of German Nico Hulkenberg and Spaniard Carlos Sainz in the two Renaults and French protege Esteban Ocon, in his final weekend with Force India.

Grosjean was involved in a late clash with compatriot Pierre Gasly, who replaces Ricciardo at Red Bull next season.

The pair came together when Gasly gesticulated at Grosjean and drove straight on, his Toro Rosso glancing off the Haas as bodywork parts flew off.

Neither man was hurt. Times Saturday in the third practice for te Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: 1.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:37.176,

2.Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari) 1:37.464,

3.Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1:37.587,

4.Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:37.747,

5.Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:37.933.

