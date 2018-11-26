‘Efficient hosting of Cup big boost for Odisha talent pool’

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

Odisha may have hosted a number of elite meets over the last few years but the state government has grander plans. The state aims to become a sporting destination. In an interview with Express, Sports and Youth Services Minister, Chandra Sarathi Behera, speaks about Odisha’s preparedness for the hockey World Cup and a possible bid for the Commonwealth Games among other things. Excerpts: On the state’s preparedness for the World Cup We are fully prepared. From the stadium to places of stay for players and visitors, everything is ready.

All arrangements have been done in accordance with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) specifications. Attention to detail has been given priority. Utmost care has been taken for the safety, security and transportation of players and visitors. We have tried our best to showcase the state in every segment. We hope all will have a pleasant stay here. On the changes made to the stadium for the World Cup The practice and main grounds have been relaid with new blue turf as per FIH specifications and the capacity of the main stadium has been increased to 15,000 with the addition of two more galleries. Apart from lighting, world-class amenities have been developed. It was a challenge for us and I hope we have been successful.

FIH is very much satisfied. The appreciation from its president Narinder Batra that Kalinga Stadium can be rated among best five stadiums in the world says it all. On the financial aspect of developing infrastructure for such a big event Initially, we had received Rs60 crore from the state budget. Later, an additional `40 crore was provisioned in the supplementary budget. Around Rs100 crore has been spent to develop the stadium into a world-class venue for sports. On why the state decided to host the World Cup Odisha is known as the cradle of hockey and Sundargarh is the kindergarten of hockey. It has produced a number of international players.

Hockey is our national game and we thought organising the World Cup would give a thrust and inspire budding talents. Since we are also sponsoring team India for the next five years, it was always in our mind to set a benchmark. Though it was planned before the Asian Athletics Championships was organised, its success gave us further impetus to go for this. On what’s coming up after the World Cup Though not in the immediate future, our next aim is to host the Commonwealth Games. I am sure we can develop infrastructure for the multi-sport event in the next few years if given a chance. On the intent behind sponsoring the Indian teams After the success of the Asian Athletics Championships and World League Final, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to promote sports. As the next big event was the World Cup, the CM decided to sponsor the teams.

I would like to thank him as he not only decided to sponsor the teams, but also set an example for other developed states. ‘If Odisha can, why cannot others?’ This was the message he wanted to give. The decision was not taken in haste. On indulging celebrities like AR Rahman and Shahrukh Khan to create hype around the World Cup The intention was to promote hockey. As you know, Shahrukh had played the lead role as a hockey coach in Chak De India. He was the face that immediately came to mind when we decided to go for the hockey anthem. And for the music, we decided on Rahman as he is the best. It also helps to popularise Odisha’s new tagline — India’s best-kept secret. On whether there were apprehensions about the event failing to attract eyeballs without glamourising the event Absolutely not. If you go by statistics, you can easily understand. Online tickets for most of the matches are already sold out. There is a buzz around the event.

The Odisha crowd is sports loving. Irrespective of the teams playing, they always like to cheer. Glamour is not needed, but it’s an added advantage. People from all corners of the state want to watch the inaugural ceremony. Since we cannot accommodate all at Kalinga Stadium, we decided to hold another event at Cuttack. On how the World Cup will help the state promote a sports culture The athletics championships kick-started it. Since then a number of sports events are being organised across the state. Motivated by such events, our boys and girls in various disciplines are doing good. I am sure after the World Cup our youngsters will do better not only in hockey but in other sports also. Recently, we signed MoUs with corporate houses to promote sports in different regions according to potential.

The chief minister’s vision is that our boys and girls should get the best of coaching and other facilities so that they can bring us Olympic gold medals. On other benefits the state might get from hosting this They are multi-dimensional. It will boost tourism and the hospitality industry. Success of the event will help spread brand Odisha image across the globe. The economy will improve and we will also develop rural sports infrastructure and tap into the talent in rural areas by making them part of the development index. On his vision to implement the CM’s agenda (investment in sports is investing in youth) My sole intention is to take care of the boys and girls of our state and to see them sparkle like stars in every discipline. We are working sincerely to give shape to the chief minister’s dream.