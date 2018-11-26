Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP, Alonso bids farewell

By IANS

ABU DHABI: British driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, which saw Spain's Fernando Alonso (Mclaren) bidding farewell to Formula One (F1).

Hamilton started from pole at the Yas Marina circuit and clinched his 11th win of the season and the 73rd of his career, ahead of Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), who has already secured second place in the 2018 driver standings, reports Efe news.

Hamilton clocked a time of one hour, 39 minutes and 40.382 seconds, finishing 2.581 seconds ahead of Vettel.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen of the Netherlands came third and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia came fourth.

"It's been a real honour and privilege racing against Sebastian. I know that he'll be coming back stronger next year," Hamilton said, standing beside his rival for a post-race interview with Formula One.

Vettel, smiling despite losing the title to Hamilton for a second year in a row, said: "He's the champion and he deserves to be the champion... We will try to come back stronger to give him a run next year."

This was the final race for two-time world champion Alonso, who finished 11th on Sunday, saying: "Thanks for everything and thanks Formula One. I'll always be a fan."

After the race, Hamilton, Vettel and Alonso - the three most decorated drivers on the grid - ended up spinning "donuts" in celebration.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland, winner of the 2017 Abu Dhabi GP, came fifth.