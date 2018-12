TN gain three points in drawn tie

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Skipper S Swaminathan’s 63 helped Tamil Nadu bag a 61-run lead over Hyderabad in a drawn Col CK Nayudu Trophy Elite Group A U-23 match played at ICL Sankar Nagar grounds in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

K Mukunth played second fiddle by scoring 61 runs and Hyderabad’s Rajamani Prasad picked up three wickets while conceding 48 runs. The visitors fared poorly in their second essay and when the day’s play was called off, they were 83 for 6 in 70.2 overs. Tamil Nadu secured three points as they gained first innings lead.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 282 and 83/6 (M Siddharth 3/27) drew with Tamil Nadu 343/9 decl (S Radhakrishnan 81, S Swaminathan 63, K Mukunth 61; Rajamani Prasad 3/48). Points: Tamil Nadu 3; Hyderabad 1.

Advantage Tamil Nadu

VP Diran and B Aaditya picked up two wickets each and helped Tamil Nadu restrict Hyderabad to 148 for 6 on the second day of the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match played at Gymkhana Grounds in Hyderabad.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 269 (Manav Parakh 80, S Sri Abisek 66; Kamal Sawariya 5/56, Rishith Reddy 3/42) vs Hyderabad 148/6 (Aryan Krishna 44, Aman Rao 42; VP Diran 2/21, B Aaditya 2/21).

Ajith effort in vain

Ajith’s 6 for 6 went in vain as his side Kedar CA B lost to VCA A by eight runs in the Velammal Cricket School ‘Believe Yourself Trophy’ U-12 tournament.

Brief scores: U-12: VCA B 186/7 in 30 ovs bt Evergreen 58/8 in 30 ovs (Lathik Charan 3/15); VCA A 63 in 20.5 ovs (Ajit 6/6) bt Kedar CA B 55 in 21.3 ovs (Aravind Kumar 4/7, Santhan Sai 3/7).

