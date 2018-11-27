Ambition Hockey 2024: A French kiss to start with and dreams of a long date 

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It may have been just a practice game ahead of the World Cup but Pakistan’s players looked stunned, glancing among themselves as if struggling to comprehend what was going on. Moments before, they had to defend yet another penalty corner, but could only look on while rushing out as it rocketed above their heads and into the top left corner of goal. They were now 2-0 down to the team that had come into the World Cup as the lowest-ranked.

Even in a practice game, France 3 Pakistan 0 looks like an anomaly, a typing error in a hastily compiled scorecard. The Green Shirts may have been on the decline of late, but they still have one more World Cup title than France has World Cup appearances, only one less Olympic me­d­al than the number of times the French have contested the discipline at the Olympics.

But if anyone thought this result was a brief untimely drizzle in the middle of the hot summer, then they may do well to reconsider their opinion. There have been multiple signs in recent times that French hockey is finally waking up from its decades-long stupor. One of the biggest was their run to final of the junior World Cup in 2013 with many members of that team part of the squad in Bhub­aneswar. Their qualification for the World Cup — after a gap of 28 years — saw them beat higher-ranked Jap­an and Egypt as well as hold World No 9 New Zealand to a draw. Then in the warm-up matches for the tournament, they defeated England in an unofficial game before beating South Africa in a test series on their turf.

But for Federation Francaise de Hockey (FFH), all these are merely small steps in a grand plan. The true target of Ambition Hockey 2024 is six years away — a home Olympics.

The inspiration for Ambition Ho­ckey is not from too far away — the Fr­ench were watching when their ne­i­g­hbours in Belgium planned their w­ay to the top of the hockey ladder. They have even enlisted the support of the Royal Belgian Hockey Association for their efforts. One of the most impressive things about Ambition Hockey is the clarity that the FFH has about objectives at each stage. The French estimate they have 12,000 people playing hockey right now. By 2020, they want to increase this to 15,000, to 20,000 by 2022 and to 25,000 by 2024 — a doubling of talent pool in six years. As part of building a strong domestic structure, they are looking to increase the number of clubs from 148 to 200, with each club adopting th­e­ir own version of the plan. They ho­­p­e the men’s team can achieve a top te­n finish in Bhubaneswar. At the 2020 Olympics, the target for them is making the last eight.

In 2022, they ta­rget the World Cup quarters. And fi­nally on home turf, at the 2024 Ol­y­mpics, they plan on being among the top five countries. The objectives are different for the women, as they start from significantly lower down — tenth place in 2024 is the target for them. “We want both the men’s and women’s team to be competitive at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024,” FFH president Olivier Moreau told this newspaper. “We want to build a federal competition site at Colombes by 2024. FFH will have a new structure and we will look to work with new partners. We are hoping to write a new page in the French hockey story.”

The French have already seen the benefits of producing a good junior team and have them transition effectively into senior players — many of their junior World Cup silver medallists have been responsible for ending their long exile from the biggest stage. That is a process that they are planning to repeat, except even better than the last time. The first step in that is appointing a High-Performance Director. “We want to detect new players to bu­ild and coach a new team — Gener­ation 2024,” Moreau says. “Our nati­onal teams — junior and senior — will receive the highest level of coaching.”

As far as the World Cup is conce­r­ned, Moreau describes it as just a st­e­p in Ambition Hockey, albeit a great opportunity to get the French media talking about hockey. But that doesn’t mean the team is looking at anything other than results.

“We are in a tough group but we have had good preparations and can cause a little bit of an upset in the tournament,” their Dutch coach and two-time Olympic gold medallist Jeroen Delmee said. “We have a good group of players with some of them who were part of the U-21 World Cup in Delhi where the team finished second. They have grown from there, wi­th good experience and a good progr­am back home. We can make it hard for other teams. At least one upset is a realistic goal for us to make the next round.”



Ambition Hockey 2024 doesn’t call for them to be in the quarterfinals of a World Cup till 2022. But if the wind blows favourably on a couple of evenings in Bhubaneswar, the French can be four years early to their own party.