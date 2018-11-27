Hockey World Cup 2018: Odisha all set to script sports history today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha all set to make sports history, the stage is set for a grand opening to the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018. On Monday morning, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met the captains of all the 16 teams while final day rehearsal for the mega inaugural show reached the last leg. Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived in the City and headed to the Kalinga Stadium to join hundreds of performers for the rehearsal. Soon after, music maestro AR Rahman landed in the City. Shahrukh Khan, whose special act in the opening ceremony is most awaited, will touch down on Tuesday morning.

While the opening ceremony promises to be a huge affair, security has been beefed up to ensure that not just the inaugural event but the entire World Cup passes off smoothly.

“All the 16 participating teams have arrived in the City. Adequate security arrangements have been made at eight hotels where the players are staying. Since the teams will be moving from the hotels to Kalinga Stadium and back to practise and play matches, proper security arrangements have been made for their escort,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said.

Dr Sharma said necessary security measures are in place for Khan too.

Security has been enhanced at the venue. The opening ceremony will be held at the athletic stadium and the matches will be played at the hockey complex. Police have also made security arrangements for players who want to take some time off and visit places in and around the City. May I Help You kiosks have been set up at 16 locations in the Capital for helping the visitors.

As the mega sporting event will be held from November 28 to December 16, police will conduct a drill with the help of dog squads to sanitise the venue every day. Apart from spectators, the staff, organisers and mediapersons will be frisked at the entry points. The cops will use door frame and hand held metal detectors to frisk the visitors coming to the stadium.

Police control rooms have been set up both at the sports stadium and hockey stadium. An observation point at east-south stand has also been set up at the hockey stadium from where the entire proceedings will be observed. Over 50 officers including DSP and other senior officers have been handed over various supervisory roles.

More than 300 inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors have been deployed for the event.

“About 75 platoons of police force have been deployed for the event. Police personnel in plain clothes will also be deployed at the stands of the stadium.

As many as five Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and two Special Tactical Units (STU) have been deployed at strategic locations of the City to prevent any untoward incident outside the stadium,” the DGP said. Commissionerate Police and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have installed over 260 CCTV cameras at about 60 locations in the Capital City.

The police will use the surveillance system to keep an eye on the mischief-mongers during the event. About 180 cameras have also been installed inside the stadium.