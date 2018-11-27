TTFI-TNTTA impasse continues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The clash between Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) shows no signs of ending. After TTFI’s notice of disaffiliation was received by TNTTA on November 12, the latter went to Madras High Court and got a stay order on November 14.

The matter is set to be heard again on Tuesday. While TTFI is confident that the court will revoke the stay order, TNTTA secretary AV Vidyasagar felt that the matter is not getting resolved soon.

“The court takes prima facie evidence into account before passing a stay order. That means they know we are in the clear. As far as the hearing is concerned, our lawyers do not think our matter is coming up tomorrow. As and when the matter comes up, we know where we stand,” said Vidyasagar.

The TTFI is waiting eagerly for the verdict. “I’m sure the court will take the right call. New elections will have to take place then and the districts will need to vote for a new body,” a federation official said. TTFI’s main gripe was that TNTTA didn’t register itself or hold elections in a fair manner. TNTTA argued that they had already registered themselves with The Registrar of Companies and hence they’re in the clear.

That apart, the state body feels that TTFI should have objected when they had sent two observers for their elections in May.

Earlier this year, the TTFI had disaffiliated the Kerala Table Tennis Association for not following guidelines.