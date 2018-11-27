Home Sport Other

TTFI-TNTTA impasse continues

The clash between Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) shows no signs of ending.

Published: 27th November 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The clash between Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) shows no signs of ending. After TTFI’s notice of disaffiliation was received by TNTTA on November 12, the latter went to Madras High Court and got a stay order on November 14. 
The matter is set to be heard again on Tuesday. While TTFI is confident that the court will revoke the stay order, TNTTA secretary AV Vidyasagar felt that the matter is not getting resolved soon.

“The court takes prima facie evidence into account before passing a stay order. That means they know we are in the clear. As far as the hearing is concerned, our lawyers do not think our matter is coming up tomorrow. As and when the matter comes up, we know where we stand,” said Vidyasagar.

The TTFI is waiting eagerly for the verdict. “I’m sure the court will take the right call. New elections will have to take place then and the districts will need to vote for a new body,” a federation official said. TTFI’s main gripe was that TNTTA didn’t register itself or hold elections in a fair manner. TNTTA argued that they had already registered themselves with The Registrar of Companies and hence they’re in the clear. 
That apart, the state body feels that TTFI should have objected when they had sent two observers for their elections in May.

Earlier this year, the TTFI had disaffiliated the Kerala Table Tennis Association for not following guidelines.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp