Commonwealth gold does not make fencer CA Bhavani Devi’s world glitter

Despite being one of India’s most promising fencers, she took part in only eight out of 13 international events this year - due to lack of funds.

CA Bhavani Devi

Fencer CA Bhavani Devi with parents after her arrival in Chennai on Tuesday

By Vadapalli Nithin Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : India clinched two gold and a bronze in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Canberra. But how many know the sport? Passengers who landed at Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday were surprised to see cameras and a crowd outside the arrival lounge.

Barring the odd man out, none of them had a clue that the attention was for CA Bhavani Devi, winner of sabre gold. It was India’s first yellow metal in the history of the 44-year-old quadrennial event (the men’s team won gold after her). Apart from media and family members, hardly anybody knew about her achievement. It was a warm welcome nonetheless, organised by family members, friends and well-wishers. She was garlanded and presented a shawl in traditional style.

Instead of going over the moon with her success, Bhavani appeared more concerned about the future of fencing in India. Despite being one of India’s most promising fencers, she took part in only eight out of 13 international events this year — three Grand Prix, eight World Cups and two other meets — due to lack of funds. She is sponsored by GoSports Foundation, but the amount is limited to `5 lakh a year.

“Even in TN we don’t have proper equipment and in fencing it is compulsory to have proper equipment and take safety precautions,” Bhavani said. She also spoke about inadequate infrastructure and felt it was one of the reasons why Indians don’t do well.After missing an Asiad spot by a whisker, the 25-year-old was removed from the TOP scheme as her world ranking dropped to 60 from 32. She did not let that disappointment come in her way in Canberra, where she defeated England’s Emily Ruaux 15-12 in the final.

Her next target is a 2020 Olympics spot. “The qualification process for Tokyo will start in March 2019 and I’m working on accuracy and speed, which can fetch me more points,” said Bhavani, who trains with Sagar Lagu at the SAI centre in Kannur.

“In Commonwealth and Asian Championships, a full Indian team (24) takes part. But for World Cups and World C’ships, only a few travel because they have to spend from their pockets. There are very few sponsors interested in supporting fencers,” said Bhavani’s coach Sagar.
