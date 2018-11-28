Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma lose to end Indian challenge at Korea Open

By PTI

GWANGJU, KOREA: India's campaign ended early at the Korea Open badminton tournament with Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma crashing out in the opening day of the men's singles event here on Wednesday.

A former world number 6, Kashyap, who is a 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, lost 17-21 21-13 8-21 to eighth-seeded Lee Dong Keun of Korea in a match that lasted an hour and 19 minutes.

Sourabh Verma, who had clinched the Dutch Open this year, also went down fighting 13-21 21-12 18-21 against Finland's Eetu Heino in a 50-minute clash.

Kashyap and Sourabh will be representing Chennai Smashers and Ahmedabad Smash Masters respectively in the Premier Badminton League starting on December 12.