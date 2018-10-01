Home Sport Other

American invincibles beat Australia to win third successive women's world basketball title

The six-time Olympic champions also took their winning streak to 51 matches.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

United States players celebrate after winning the Women's basketball World Cup final match between Australia and the U.S.A. in Tenerife, Spain, Sunday Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Gutierrez)

By AFP

TENERIFE: The United States women's basketball team, who have not lost an international match for more than 12 years, swept to a third successive world title on Sunday with a 73-56 victory over Australia.

The six-time Olympic champions also took their winning streak to 51 matches.

In the match for third place, European champions Spain defeated Belgium 67-60.

The Americans, with coach Dawn Staley at the helm for the first time, have now won the world championship 10 times in 18 editions.

Sunday's final was billed as a clash between two players both of whom tower over two metres -- Brittney Griner of the US (2.06m) and Australian star Liz Cambage (2.03m).

It was Griner's night as Cambage, who had scored 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the semi-final win against Spain on Saturday, saw her threat neutralised by the Americans' impressive defence which allowed her only seven points.

"A lot of people see that we've won a lot of games in a row now and gold medals but it's not as easy as it looks," said 37-year-old US star Sue Bird.

"We take a lot of pride in the way we play and a lot of credit goes to the other countries because if they continue to get better they will just continue to push us to get better and that's what it's all about." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
basketball world basketball title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament