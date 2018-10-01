Home Sport Other

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad elected as new Hockey India president

Hockey Bihar's Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad has been elected as the new president of Hockey India following the 8th Hockey India Congress and Elections on Monday.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad was on Monday named as the new President of Hockey India (HI) following the 8th Hockey India Congress and Elections here.

Ahmad, who formerly held the post of Secretary General, takes over from outgoing President Rajinder Singh after being elected unopposed, a media release said.

Manipur Hockey's Gyanendro Ningombam will take over as the Senior Vice President, while Asima Ali of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey Jharkhand will serve as Vice Presidents.

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir's Rajinder Singh, who held the President's post after Mariamma Koshy had reached the retirement age earlier this year, has been elected as the new Secretary General and Tapan Kumar Das of Hockey Assam was re-elected as the Treasurer for a second term.

Former Indian women's team captain Asunta Lakra was entrusted with the responsibility of Joint Secretary along with Firoz Ansari of Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh of Hockey Rajasthan, M Renuka Lakshmi of Hockey Tamil Nadu and SVS Subramanya Gupta, currently the President of Hockey Karnataka, were all elected unopposed as Executive Members of HI.

RP Singh and Joydeep Kaur were re-appointed as Athlete Representatives after their nomination from the Executive Board was ratified in the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad Hockey India president

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament