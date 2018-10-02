Camp must for 4x400m relay teams: AFI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Three days after the Open National Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has put out a list of athletes and coaches who are supposed to report at various national camps by the tenth of this month.

After a memorable Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asiad where athletes from the country won many laurels, many of the stars opted to skip the Open Nationals to get proper rest during the off-season. However, it looks like they will have to pack their bags after about two weeks. According to AFI secretary CK Valson, the camp will last till the start of the Asian Championships in Doha in April next year.

Valson also clarified that the camp is mandatory for both men’s and women’s 400m relay teams. “This is the policy that we are going to stick with from now on. It is mandatory for athletes who want to be part of the relay team,” he said. “Those athletes who wish to participate at the Asian Championships in Doha must attend the camps.” In Bhubaneswar he had calridfied the reason behind this. “Especially in team events, even if one person tests positive for doping, the entire team will be penalised.”

However, it’s learnt that the camp is not compulsory for throwers, jumpers and athletes who are in other disciplines as of now but it soon will be.

On the final day of the meet in Bhubaneswar, AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla also made it clear that the the federation would stick to its ‘campers only’ policy as far as selection for the relay squad is concerned.

A total of 25 men and 22 women athletes who participate in the 400m disciplines have been named in the list including Asiad medallists such as Muhammed Anas and Dharun Ayyasamy. Also, some of them like Anas, had pulled out of the national camp before the CWG to train with their personal coaches.

The 24-year-old was also not part of the initial relay squad in Gold Coast. However, the sprinter is not sure what to do now. “I haven’t decided yet. I don’t know if it’s compulsory. But I am resting now,” Anas said. Hurdles specialist Dharun also said that he was not aware of the fact. “I didn’t know if it was compulsory or not. Anyway, I am planning to go there on the 10th. After that, let me see what it’s about,” said Dharun.