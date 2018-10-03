Home Sport Other

Rithick scalps seven as Districts II post win

AG’s Office defeated Greater Chennai City Police 4-0 in the Chennai Hockey Association Senior Division League match on Tuesday.

Greater Chennai City Police (red) in action vs AG’s Office | D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SP Ragul Rithick’s seven for 31 helped Districts II bag a lead of 170 runs against City III in the drawn match of the TNCA Round Robin under-14 tournament. Districts II won by virtue of their first innings lead.

Brief scores: Districts II 88 in 53.4 ovs (Gokul 4/20) & 37/0 in 21 ovs drew with City III 209 in 88.5 ovs (Thirumalai 80, Gokul 33; Nirmal 4/36). City III won on first innings lead. Districts I 287/7 in 90 ovs (Vishal 84, Shankar 92, Raghuram 50 n.o; Aravind  3/44) & 31/0 in 12 ovs drew with City IV
117 in 49.1 ovs.

Alfred stars in SBOA win

Alfred Jacob’s five for 14 helped SBOA Academy beat MGCA by 57 runs in the Velammal Cricket School ‘Believe Yourself’ U-14 inter-academy tournament.
Brief scores: SBOA Academy 184/7 in 30 ovs (Logith 56) bt MGCA 127 in 27.3 ovs (Akshath 35; Jacob 5/14). Stumped Cricket Foundation 129/in 30 ovs (Maria 43, Nikhil 53, Adithya 3/22) lost to Kedar CA 135/1 in 17.3 ovs (Siddarth 41 n.o, Ali 89 n.o).

AG’s Office, CE victorious

AG’s Office defeated Greater Chennai City Police 4-0 in the Chennai Hockey Association Senior Division League match on Tuesday. Vinothkumar, Senthilnayagam, P Dhamu and V Shanmugam scored for AG’s Office. In another match, Central Excise rallied to beat Indian Bank 3-2.

