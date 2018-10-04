Pradeep beats Saravana to clinch chess crown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RA Pradeep Kumar of India Post defeated International Master P Saravana Krishnan in the seventh and final round to win the 18th Adyar Times FIDE rated open chess tournament on Werdnesday.

Pradeep defeated all seven opponents in the tournament. He received a cash award of `35,000. In a two-way tie for the second place, FM Vinoth Kumar with 6.5 points finished runner-up with a better SB score, as Sri Hari settled for the third spot.

Saravanan, Rohit shine

P Saravanan and R Rohit Ram took five wickets each to help Standard Cricket Club thrash Thiruthani CC by nine wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league.

Brief scores: I Division: Thiruthani CC 38 in 23 ovs (P Saravanan 5/9, R Rohit Ram 5/21) lost to Standard CC 40/1 in 2.5 ovs. 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group B: Samsung India 224/5 in 30 ovs (Ganesh Moorthy 54, N Venkatesh 53 n.o, Vasanth Kumar 41, M Rajesh 34) lost to Seaways Shipping 228/2 in 23.5 ovs (B Rajan 101 n.o, R Goutham 89 n.o).

IT, Railways win

Income Tax blanked Chennai Port Trust 5-0 in the Chennai Hockey Association Senior Division league at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. In another match, Southern Railways beat Sports Authority of India 3-1.

Results: Income Tax 5 (R Pitchaimani 22’, 28’, Ranjith 34’, 60’, Sanjay Ekka 20’) Port Trust 0; Southern Railways 3 (Diwakaran 47’, 64’, Kavin Kishore 44’) Sports Authority of India 1 (P Yogeshwaran 60’).