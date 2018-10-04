Home Sport Other

Pradeep beats Saravana to clinch chess crown

Pradeep defeated all seven opponents in the tournament.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RA Pradeep Kumar of India Post defeated International Master P Saravana Krishnan in the seventh and final round to win the 18th Adyar Times FIDE rated open chess tournament on Werdnesday.

Pradeep defeated all seven opponents in the tournament. He received a cash award of `35,000. In a two-way tie for the second place, FM Vinoth Kumar with 6.5 points finished runner-up with a better SB score, as Sri Hari settled for the third spot.

Saravanan, Rohit shine

P Saravanan and R Rohit Ram took five wickets each to help Standard Cricket Club thrash Thiruthani CC by nine wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league.
Brief scores: I Division: Thiruthani CC 38 in 23 ovs (P Saravanan 5/9, R Rohit Ram 5/21) lost to Standard CC 40/1 in 2.5 ovs. 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group B: Samsung India 224/5 in 30 ovs (Ganesh Moorthy 54, N Venkatesh 53 n.o, Vasanth Kumar 41, M Rajesh 34) lost to Seaways Shipping 228/2 in 23.5 ovs (B Rajan 101 n.o, R Goutham 89 n.o).

IT, Railways win

Income Tax blanked Chennai Port Trust 5-0 in the Chennai Hockey Association Senior Division league at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. In another match, Southern Railways beat Sports Authority of India 3-1.
Results: Income Tax 5 (R Pitchaimani 22’, 28’, Ranjith 34’, 60’, Sanjay Ekka 20’) Port Trust 0; Southern Railways 3 (Diwakaran 47’, 64’, Kavin Kishore 44’) Sports Authority of India 1 (P Yogeshwaran 60’).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices