Happy with career-best ranking, Saurav sets himself bigger targets

While CWG was his one big disappointment, his time on the PSA Tour was just marginally better.

CHENNAI: Saurav Ghosal got an early 2018-19 season present on Wednesday. He jumped one place to be World No 11, the highest he has ever been. Considering it’s a place no Indian man has ever been to before, it’s a big achievement but the 32-year-old is currently focussed on bigger fish.

“That (best-ever ranking) is obviously a good start to the season but my goals for the 2018-19 campaign are a bit higher than that,” he told Express from USA. “I me­an, I am obviously happy but the­re is still lots of work to be done.”

While the Kolkata lad wants to keep his targets close to his chest for the time being — he doesn’t want to jinx it by putting it in the public domain —  it starts this Sunday at the US Open (one of the sport’s biggest annual tournaments).

“Obviously doing well there is key because of the confidence it can give you,” he said. Easier said than done as his potential third round opponent is World No 1 and world champion Mohamed El Shorbagy.
Even if Ghosal doesn’t get past El Shorbagy, the new season is an important one for the Indian. His 2017-18 campaign resembled a train wreck at times — with the loss to unheralded Jamaican Christopher Binnie at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast representing the nadir — with very few highs. The Jakarta Asian Games bronze medallist wants to right those wrongs. “I had set out to do a few things (winning CWG singles gold among others) that didn’t really work out in the end. Losing so early in Gold Coast was a big let down for me personally.”

While CWG was his one big disappointment, his time on the PSA Tour was just marginally better. He won only five matches (four of them coming in one meet) in five tournaments in the five months from January to May. “It was more down than up,” he said. “Those run of matches could have gone better but I am trying to reverse that trend this year.”  

Dipika, Joshna also in action

Both Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa will also be in action at the US Open. While the former, who dropped four rungs to No 23, wil­l face Danielle Letourneau, the latter will face off against one of Julianne Courtice or Coline Aumard.

