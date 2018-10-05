Home Sport Other

Tokyo 2020 says venue water safe after 'screens' installed

The announcement comes after organisers revealed last year that prolonged summer rain had temporarily brought high levels of bacteria into the waters in Tokyo's Odaiba Bay.

Published: 05th October 2018 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascot 'Miraitowa', left, and Paralympic mascot 'Someity', right, pose with children for photographers during the mascot debut event in Tokyo. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers said Friday that tests using underwater "screens" to filter water had successfully reduced bacteria at a venue for triathlon and marathon swimming.

The announcement comes after organisers revealed last year that prolonged summer rain had temporarily brought high levels of bacteria into the waters in Tokyo's Odaiba Bay.

Samples taken between July and September last year showed levels of e-coli bacteria more than 20 times higher than international standards, raising concerns about the safety of the venue.

In a bid to reassure competitors, organisers began testing this summer a system that uses screens to effectively quarantine an event area and filter the water inside.

They tested the use of single and triple-layer underwater screens, reportedly 20 metres (66 feet) long and three metres wide, during July and August, when the Games will be held in 2020.

"The triple-layer screens were shown to reduce the quantity of coliforms to well within targeted levels,' the organisers said in a statement.

The single-layer screens also reduced levels, but not always to within the target figure.

"It's obvious that triple-layer screens were effective on coliforms considered most problematic," Hidemasa Nakamura, executive director of sports unit, told reporters.

"We don't know yet exactly in what forms, but we are planning to use the screens at the 2020 Games," he added.

Officials said the testing process had cost 75 million yen ($660,000) and that bacteria levels in the water were higher this year because a series of typhoons had caused heavy rain and sewage runoff.

John Coates, vice president of International Olympic Committee, warned during his Tokyo visit last year that the Japanese capital should prepare for the worst possible weather conditions.

This year, beaches in Odaiba were opened for swimming for nine days as a trial, with the water quality checked daily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 Olympic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices