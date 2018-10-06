Home Sport Other

Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton keeps foot down in final practice

The Formula One championship leader pushed his Mercedes to a time of one minute, 29.599 seconds, just over a tenth quicker than Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel.

Published: 06th October 2018 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. | AP

By AFP

SUZUKA: World champion Lewis Hamilton limbered up for qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix by posting the fastest lap in a rain-hit final free practice on Saturday.

The Formula One championship leader pushed his Mercedes to a time of one minute, 29.599 seconds, just over a tenth quicker than Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel after a typhoon downpour had forced all 20 cars to dive back into the Suzuka pits.

Hamilton, who leads Vettel by 50 points with just five races left this season, will be hot favourite to take pole after also dominating practice on Friday, when he went 1.3 seconds faster, albeit on a dry track.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen posted the third fastest time ahead of Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a session that finished two minutes early after Nico Hulkenberg smashed his Renault into a wall.

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth but will be hoping to split the Ferraris at least in qualifying after struggling for pace in practice.

Vettel realistically needs a victory to keep alive his fading hopes of pipping Hamilton to a fifth world title and the German at least closed the gap after Friday's Mercedes whitewash.

However, rain and gusting winds from a passing typhoon are set to make the fast-flowing Suzuka circuit even trickier for drivers in qualifying.

Hamilton controversially took his eighth chequered flag of the season at Sochi last weekend after Mercedes ordered Bottas to give up the lead.

But the Briton has been in a class of his own at his favourite course, lapping around half a second quicker than Bottas on Friday.

Mercedes will still be expected to deliver another front-row lockout while Hamilton, who has won five of the last six rounds, could mathematically clinch the title in Mexico with two races to spare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lewis Hamilton Japanese Grand Prix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices