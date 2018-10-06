Home Sport Other

Set for big service: Thakkar & Co determined to return with medals

And everyone there was excited to get down to business,” Archana said.

Published: 06th October 2018 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian contingent for Youth Olympics before their departure

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Youth Olympics kicking off on Sunday, all eyes will be on Manav Thakkar, especially after his recent run of winning medals in the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship (silver) as well as Asian Games (bronze).

He will be accompanied by Archana Girish Kamath and coach Soumyadeep Roy. Incidentally, for both the paddlers, this is their final year of playing junior tournaments and both want to sign off on a high.
“We are confident and winning a medal will be the perfect way to sign off from junior meets,” Manav said.

They did not have a camp as such because they had to take part in the 11Sports National Ranking (East Zone) Table Tennis Championships but Soumyadeep feels competitive match action is good preparation in itself. “Both of them played matches against senior pros and it is a good way to gear up. Manav even reached the senior finals.”

Manav, on his part, left no stone unturned as he had come down to Chennai before the Guwahati meet to practice with India’s top ranked paddler A Sharath Kamal.

“I’m really confident. The Asian Games medal has been like a shot in the arm. I have worked on my game and a lot on my fitness because games will be coming up thick and fast. Also, with my senior transition, I need to build a lot of muscle which I’m in the process of doing.”

With India having never won gold in two previous editions, this might be a golden chance. But Archana says there is no pressure. “We want to play our natural game. There is no reason why we cannot do well.”
Before their departure, the Indian Olympic Association had organised a preparatory session for the entire 47-member group. The sessions included meeting Olympic bronze-winning boxer Vijender Singh.

“It was great meeting Vijender. He spoke to us about his early days and how he fought to be where he is. He asked to play without fear or pressure and it was really motivating. The other sessions were also nice and it was a nice send-off ceremony. And everyone there was excited to get down to business,” Archana said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices