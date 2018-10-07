Home Sport Other

Conor McGregor returns to MMA vs Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

McGregor will attempt to regain one of his two UFC titles in the main event at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Published: 07th October 2018 10:08 AM

Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov Saturday in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS: Conor McGregor is returning to mixed martial arts after a 23-month absence when he takes on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

McGregor (21-3) is a slight betting underdog, but that didn't discourage thousands of Irish fans from making the trek to Las Vegas for their hero's return to MMA after his boxing dalliance with Floyd Mayweather last year.

Their bout also represents a classic MMA clash of styles. Nurmagomedov (26-0) is a peerless wrestler and grappler, while McGregor is among the most effective strikers in MMA history.

Sales of the pay-per-view card are expected to challenge the biggest shows in UFC history and many top boxing PPVs.

