Home Sport Other

Indian girl Keerthana Pandian wins IBSF world Under 16 snooker title

Keerthana won the girls' title by outclassing Belarussian rival Albina Leschuk 3-1 in the final.

Published: 07th October 2018 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian snooker player Keerthana Pandian (Photo | Keerthana Pandian/Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's Keerthana Pandian has won the girls' title in the IBSF World Under-16 Snooker Championships, her maiden international crown.

In the corresponding boys category, Ben Martens of Belgium clinched the title in St Petersburg, Russia, according to information received from the media cell of International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF).

Keerthana won the girls' title by outclassing Belarussian rival Albina Leschuk 3-1 in the final.

After qualifying for knockout stage as seed 4, Keerthana knocked out her compatriot Manasvini Sekar and Russian girl Alina Khairulina in straight frames 3-0 before meeting the defending champion and countrymate Anupama Ramachandran in the semis.

Keerthana had lost the first frame, but after that she played flawlessly to win next three frames and defeated Anupama 3-1.

Similarly, in the final, Keerthana went down after winning the first frame, but with scoreslevel at 1-1, she geared up and played with full control to win next two frames and the championship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Keerthana Pandian Snooker India snooker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated