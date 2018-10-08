Home Sport Other

30-member strong team to represent India at Wrestling World Championships

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has selected 10 members each in free-style, greco-roman and women's wrestling categories.

Published: 08th October 2018 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Punia

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia ( Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A strong 30-member team led by Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia will represent India at the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 20 to 28.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has selected 10 members each in free-style, greco-roman and women's wrestling categories.

While Bajrang (65kg) is India's best bet in the freestyle category, Sakshi (62kg) and Commonwealth Games gold Pooja Dhanda (57kg) medallist will spearhead India's campaign in the women's wrestling.

Jagminder Singh will be the chief coach of the freestyle team, while Kuldeep Malik will be in charge of the women's squad.

Besides 30 wrestlers, the Indian contingent will also have 17 officials including coaches, physio, masseur and referees.

The team will leave for Budapest tomorrow morning where they will have pre-tournament conditioning camp ahead of the main event.

Interestingly, Ritu is the only Phogat sister to feature in the squad as Geeta and Babita did not attend the trials while Asiad gold medallist Vinesh has been ruled out with an elbow injury.

Women's team chief coach Kuldeep Malik is confident of a better show from his wards.

"We are fully prepared for the tournament. The girls have worked extensively on their technic after the Asian Games and we hope to better our medals tally this time around," Kuldeep said.

Men's freestyle coach Jagminder Singh too looked optimistic.

"We will definitely win some medals but I can't tell you the number. We are fully prepared and the camp before the main event will be very beneficial for us," he said.

Team: Freestyle: Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Sonba Tanaji Gongane (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Pankaj Rana (70kg), Jitender (74kg), Sachin Rathi (79kg), Pawan Kumar (86kg), Deepak (92kg) Mausam Khatri (97kg), Sumit (125kg), Jagminder Singh (Chief Coach).

Women's: Ritu Phogat (50kg), Pinki (53kg), Seema (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Sangeeta (59kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Ritu (65kg), Navjot Kaur (68kg), Rajini (72kg), Kiran (76kg), Kuldeep Malik (Chief Coach).

Greco Roman: Vijay (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Gaurav Sharma (63kg), Manish (67kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Manjeet (87kg), Hardeep (97kg), Naveen (130kg), Kuldeep Singh (Chief Coach).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wrestling World Championships Sakshi Malik Bajrang Punia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon