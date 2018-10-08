Home Sport Other

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary opens India's gold account at third Asian Para Games

Sandeep claimed the top honours with a best throw of 60.01m, which he managed in his third attempt.

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary clinched India's first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Para Games. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary clinched India's first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Para Games, finishing on top in the men's F42-44/61-64 category here on Monday.

The silver medal went to Sri Lanka's Chaminda Sampath Hetti, who cleared 59.32m in his best effort, while Iran's Omidi Ali settled for the bronze with 58.97m.

Chaudhary's disability falls in the F42-44/61-64 category, which relates to limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.

The athletes in this category compete without prosthesis.

On Sunday, India won two silver and three bronze medals at the Games.

In the 49kg men's powerlifting event, Farman Basha claimed the silver and Paramjeet Kumar won the bronze.

Swimmer Devanshi Satijawon then picked up a silver in women's 100 metre butterfly in S-10 category and Suyash Jadhav clinched the bronze in the men's 200 metre individual medley in SM-7 category.

