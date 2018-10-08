Home Sport Other

Para Asian Games: India bag 5 medals on Day 1

While Farman Basha won a silver medal in the Men's 49 kg Powerlifting event, swimmer Devanshi Satijawon finished second on the podium in the Women's 100m Butterfly in S-10 category.

Published: 08th October 2018 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

India's Farman Basha and Paramjeet Kumar with Laophakdee Pia of Laos after the medal ceremony (Photo | Twitter/Asian Para Games 2018)

By ANI

JAKARTA: India started their campaign at the ongoing third edition of the Para Asian Games on a high note by clinching five medals, including two silver and three bronze, on the opening day of the tournament.

The Indian men's badminton team won the country's first medal in the ongoing tournament, settling for silver after a narrow 1-2 defeat at the hands of Malaysia in the semi-final of the event.

Indian athlete Paramjeet Kumar won a bronze in the Men's 49 kg Powerlifting event, while swimmer Suyash Jadhav settled for the third spot in the Men's 200m Individual Medley in the SM-7 category.

The 2018 Para Asian Games is slated to end on October 13.

