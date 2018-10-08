Para Asian Games: India bag 5 medals on Day 1

By ANI

JAKARTA: India started their campaign at the ongoing third edition of the Para Asian Games on a high note by clinching five medals, including two silver and three bronze, on the opening day of the tournament.

While Farman Basha won a silver medal in the Men's 49 kg Powerlifting event, swimmer Devanshi Satijawon finished second on the podium in the Women's 100m Butterfly in S-10 category.

The Indian men's badminton team won the country's first medal in the ongoing tournament, settling for silver after a narrow 1-2 defeat at the hands of Malaysia in the semi-final of the event.

Indian athlete Paramjeet Kumar won a bronze in the Men's 49 kg Powerlifting event, while swimmer Suyash Jadhav settled for the third spot in the Men's 200m Individual Medley in the SM-7 category.

The 2018 Para Asian Games is slated to end on October 13.