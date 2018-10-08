Home Sport Other

Pro Kabaddi League: Defensive issues condemn Patna Pirates to opening-day defeat to Tamil Thalaivas

Throughout the match, Thalaivas skipper Ajay Thakur kept stealing points from Pirates, scoring the most number of raid points in the match.

Published: 08th October 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas defeated Patna Pirates in PKL opener on Sunday. | EPS

By Vadapalli Nithin Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: How important is defence in Kabaddi? One should ask Patna Pirates, who had a bad start to the Pro Kabaddi League due to a defensive collapse in the opener ag­ainst Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday. In front of the pumped-up home crowd, Thalaivas drubbed the defending champions 42-26. Throughout the match, Thalaivas skipper Ajay Thakur kept stealing points from Pirates, scoring the most number of raid points (14) in the match.

Initially, Pirates were unorganised and there was no proper co-ordination between the defenders. They made only two su­c­cessful tackles while Thalaivas put up a stupendous show with 11 successful catch points. “There were issues in coordination and defence which was our strength till last year. We have to work a lot on coordination,” said coach Ram Meher Singh, who is also the Indian men’s team coach. Out of seven attempted tackles, Pirates defender Vikas Kale was successful only once while Jaideep could grab only one point out of six tackles.

When asked about his plans to overcome defensive issues, Singh said, “There is a good three-days time left for the next match. I am sure I will address this issue and do a bit of video analysis with the whole team. But I believe we have a very balanced team but we will be the best only if we work on a couple of things which we failed to execute properly today.”

Last year’s best performer of the tournament, Pardeep Narwal, did his job well in the raiding department securing 11 points. But he could only help his team so much. “We didn’t have proper time to practice. But I assure you we won’t make the mistakes which we made today. We understood where we are lagging behind now and this will surely be taken care of,” said Narwal who is the Pirates captain.
Results: Tamil Thalaivas 42 Patna Pirates 26; U Mumba 32 UP Yoddhas 32.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pro Kabaddi League Patna Pirates  Tamil Thalaivas Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Ajay Thakur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
One of India's greatest fast bowlers, Zaheer Khan turned 40 today. As a tribute, here are some rare pictures of 'Zak' from his life on and off the cricket field. (Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Zaheer Khan: Here are some rare photos of Indian World Cup hero 'Zak'
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened