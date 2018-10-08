South Zone Badminton Championship: Kidambi Srikanth hoping to recapture lost momentum

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: A former world number one is pitted against a player ranked in the 160s. Irrespective of what the sport is, such a match will most likely tilt in favour of the more fancied player. Late on Friday, something similar unfolded during the 74th Yonex Sunrise South Zone Badminton Championship here, when World No 165 Siril Verma went up against Kidambi Srikanth (World No 6).

Though Srikanth came up with a 21-16, 17-21, 21-17 victory, he was troubled enough by his 18-year-old Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy mate. This year, just like the aforementioned encounter, has been quite troublesome for the 25-year-old. After going through a historic 2017, when he became the first Indian and the fourth male shuttler ever to lift four Superseries titles in a calendar year, the current season has been ordinary for the wiry shuttler.

Progressing past the quarterfinals has been the problem, with his latest defeat coming at last month’s Victor China Open. Other than an individual singles silver at the Commonwealth Games, Srikanth does not have much to brag about this year.

In a chat with Express, the shuttler revealed what he thought about his outing on courts this year. “Last year, it was extremely good. This year has also been fine. I have not played badly. I did well at the CWG, then I did quite well at a couple of good (HSBC BWF World Tour) events. At the Asian Games, I lost a really close game (to Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the round of 32). Sometimes things like that happen. I got unlucky that it happened at the Asiad.

After Jakarta, I reached the quarterfinals at the Japan and China Open. It is just that I am not doing great. But I am doing OK. It may look bad this year since I won so many Superseries tournaments last year and became World No 1. Otherwise, I am doing well. I have been in the top-eight for four or four years,” he said.

There are still quite a few huge tournaments such as the Denmark Open (October 16) and French Open (October 23) lined up. He will be seen in action in both the tourneys. Asked about his plan of action now, he said: “I am looking forward to getting back to that winning momentum, but things do not happen overnight. Even during last year’s season, the first six months were not really great. I started picking up slowly in the latter part. I could not perform well at the Worlds. After that, I won two Superseries titles. That kind of momentum needs to come.”

Coach Gopichand is of the opinion that his ward needs a few adjustments. “There is no flaw in his game. He just needs a few adjustments since shuttlers at that level consistently read your game,” he said. With everything fine fitness-wise, the Guntur lad seemed unperturbed about recent results and is looking at the larger picture. “I am not giving up because I did not win tournaments this year. I will continue working hard. I might not win the next tournament I play, but if I continue on my path, I might get back to that winning momentum by the start of the next season,” the six-time Superseries winner signed off.

