Youth Olympics hockey: Indian women beat Austria 4-2 

In the Youth Olympics, field hockey is played in Hockey 5s format with a total match duration of 20 minutes.

Published: 08th October 2018 11:38 AM

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: The Indian U-18 women's hockey team defeated Austria 4-2 to make a positive start to their campaign at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games here.

India scored goals through Lalremsiami (4th, 17th minutes), skipper Salima Tete (5th) and Mumtaz Khan (16th) to register the victory on Sunday night.

For Austria, Sabrina Hruby (13th) and Laura Kern (20th) were the goal scorers.

The Indians started on an aggressive note and struck twice in the opening five minutes through vice-captain Lalremsiami and skipper Salima.

Austria made a strong comeback in the second period and pulled a goal back in the 13th minute through Sabrina. But India restored their two-goal advantage three minutes later when Mumtaz found the back of the Austrian net.

Another goal by Lalremsiami in the 17th minute saw India extend their lead to 4-1 and maintain their pressure on the opponents.

Laura scored a consolation goal for Austria in the final minute to reduce the margin.

India will play Uruguay in their next match.

