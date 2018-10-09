Home Sport Other

Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to hero's welcome, blasts 'dimwit' Conor McGregor

Excited by Nurmagomedov's appearance, hundreds of his compatriots broke through lines of stewards and pushed their way onto the pitch, trying to get as close as possible to the champion.

Published: 09th October 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures after fighting Conor McGregor and winning the bout during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229. (Photo | AP)

KASPIYSK: Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov said he had "shut up that dimwit" Conor McGregor as he lapped up a hero's welcome on his return to his native Dagestan following the successful defence of his UFC lightweight crown against the Irishman.

"Khabib! Khabib!" a crowd of some 20,000 fans chanted to welcome the unbeaten champion in an arena in the town of Kaspiysk, 14 kilometres from Dagestan's main city of Makhachkala.

Excited by Nurmagomedov's appearance, hundreds of his compatriots broke through lines of stewards and pushed their way onto the pitch, trying to get as close as possible to the champion.

"Thank you, brothers," replied Nurmagomedov, who showed off his champion's belt to the crowd. 

On Saturday Nurmagomedov defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship world title after putting McGregor in a brutal chokehold and forcing the Irish superstar to 'tap out' during a fourth round submission.

It took his unbeaten professional record to 27-0 and 11-0 in UFC bouts.

IN PICTURES: UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened

"I'd prayed to the Almighty every day not to have injuries, for it all happen," Nurmagomedov said. 

"I wanted to shut up that dimwit up to prove the difference between our people and his people."

"Nobody can break us, our people have a great history," he boasted. "Hopefully, I've justified your expectations."

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor

Although eventually awarded his championship belt, the Russian is still awaiting confirmation of whether he will receive 1.5 million dollars prize money following a post-fight fracas that saw him jump over the octagon and attack one of McGregor's training partners, Dillon Danis.

A dramatic free-for-all ensued, with members of Nurmagomedov's entourage jumping into the octagon to attack McGregor as stunned officials battled to restore order.

It proved a dramatic climax to weeks of media posturing between the bitter rivals, during which the brash Irishman stoked the flames through a series of insults about Nurmagomedov's family and his Muslim religion.

As security tried to quell the chaos in the crowd, the exhausted McGregor eventually departed in a huddle of security personnel.

Nurmagomedov was also hustled out surrounded by security officers as the pro-McGregor crowd jeered and threw drinks at him.

The UFC chief Dana White refused to hand Nurmagomedov his belt in the Octagon, saying he feared it would further inflame the crowd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC UFC Lightweight Champion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap