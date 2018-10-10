Home Sport Other

I gained a lot of confidence coming into this event: Youth Olympics gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Having done well in several challenges in recent times, Lalrinnunga had come in with plenty of confidence.

Published: 10th October 2018 03:58 AM

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Jeremy Lalrinnunga during the men’s 62kg weightlifting event at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. | PTI

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Regarded as one of India’s best bets to set the world alight in the future, Jeremy Lalrinnunga validated the hype with a memorable outing on Tuesday. The 15-year-old weightlifter from Mizoram aced the men’s 62kg category to help India record its first-ever Youth Olympics gold in Buenos Aires.

Having done well in several challenges in recent times, Lalrinnunga had come in with plenty of confidence. After lifting a total of 274kg (124kg+150kg) to take the top honours, he was visibly a happy boy. “I’m really delighted. It is a great experience to be on this stage, to see top rivals from rest of the countries,” he told Express.

The Aizawl native, who picked up the sport in 2011, had announced himself with a silver-medal show in the Youth World Championships last year. This year, he had fetched two medals at the Asian Junior/Youth Championships. All those hits added to his belief. “I had trained hard for this and had gained a lot of confidence coming into this event,” he said.

National coach Vijay Sharma, who first spotted Jeremy during the nationals in 2016, was a satisfied man, even though this outing didn’t meet his expectations. “We had a plan for him. It has been going well. In this Games, we were actually expecting him to lift 5kg more. We fell short of the target. But nevertheless, winning a gold medal is a big satisfaction,” he said.

Having initially tried his hand at boxing, Jeremy got into weightlifting after he got together with his friends back home and visited an academy there. “Watching it, I gradually gained interest and it stuck. I like the sport very much. It’s physical and a lot depends on power,” Jeremy, who has been training at the Army Sports Institute since 2012, said.

Power aside, Jeremy’s willingness to put in the hard yards has boosted his development, according to the coach. “He is a determined and sincere boy. If he sets himself a target, he usually reaches it. He is also a very good listener and follows up well. That’s the biggest plus point.” Jeremy has set a tall target for himself: the Olympics. Vijay backed the youngster to achieve the same if he follows a strict plan. “Among the youngsters, he is the best medal hope in Tokyo. 2020 might be too early, but 2024 is a more realistic goal. But for that we need to start planning,” Vijay said.

Given his rich talent, Jeremy also has the backing from various quarters, and is part of Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme. Vijay sees no reason why Jeremy can’t go on to make history at the highest level.

“This outcome is big for the sport. It adds to the belief and should help us in our future endeavours. Unlike the past, there is support from all quarters nowadays. With just one phone call, we get hold of some of the best professionals to help the athletes.”

After this massive lift, he is undoubtedly one to watch out for.

anmol@newindianexpress.com

